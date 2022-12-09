Delphi double homicide defense requests confidential hearing on 'expert fees'

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Defense attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are requesting a hearing to discuss the public cost of his representation, including "expert fees and expenses."
That's according to a motion filed in Richard Allen's Carroll County murder case.
His attorneys write in the motion that "expert fees and expenses, including transcript fees and investigator costs, in this case (are) necessary in order for (Allen) to present an adequate defense and be afforded a fair trial."
His lawyers also ask that hearings on these expenses remain confidential to the public and prosecutors.
As we've reported, Allen requested a public defender in a hand-written letter to the court, noting he had "no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone."
In the letter, Allen writes that he "throws himself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may."
Allen was charged in the 2017 killings of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German after police searched his home and seized a .40-caliber pistol.
Ballistics experts say marks on an unfired bullet found near the girls' bodies suggest it was ejected from Allen's firearm, according to a recently unsealed probable cause affidavit.
But Allen's defense attorneys released a statement questioning the so-called "magic bullet."
They argue ballistics are "anything but a science" and the discipline "is under attack in courtrooms" nationwide.
The affidavit shows investigators believe Allen was the ominous, so-called "Bridge Guy" recorded by one of the victims.
The document also reveals a new detail about that video: One of the girls saying "gun" before receiving the infamous orders: "Guys, down the hill."
Those chilling words and a grainy photo of the suspect have been shared widely after police released a short audio clip and image from the video.
The affidavit also outlines several witness accounts of Allen that day.
One person reportedly saw him covered in mud and blood as he returned to his vehicle.
The names of witnesses are redacted through out the document.