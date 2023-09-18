Delphi double homicide attorneys say victims were 'ritualistically sacrificed'

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Attorneys for Delphi double homicide suspect Richard Allen say teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams were "ritualistically sacrificed" by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group called "Odinism."
The newest twist in the case comes in a document dump Monday morning from Allen's attorneys, who are asking the judge to throw out evidence collected during a search of his home shortly before his arrest last year.
They say the search was unconstitutional because police and prosecutors left out important information in their request for a search warrant. Among the most important omissions, they say, is the link to Odinism.
One court document refers to an 85-page report by the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit, which found "the individual(s) responsible for the homicides were involved in Nordic beliefs" — a fact not disclosed to the defense until May of this year, Allen's attorneys argue.
They say no evidence exists to link Allen to Odinism, other pagan religions or white nationalist groups. Meanwhile, the man "has been living in hell" at the Westville Correctional Facility, where he's being held for security reasons ahead of his January trial.
As we've reported, Allen's attorneys say his physical and mental health have deteriorated since his incarceration in Westville, where he was moved shortly after his arrest in connection to the 2017 killings of Williams and German.
Many Westville guards are also members of the "Odinite cult" and have "threatened, intimidated, and mentally abused" Allen, his attorneys write in the court document.
They argue crucial evidence at the crime scene near Deer Creek and the Monon High Bridge was also withheld.
They say the killers left "runes," which are described as sticks deliberately arranged on the girls' bodies, and used German's blood to paint an "F" on a nearby tree.
The court document also points to four people, whom police have never named, as possible suspects. News 18 also isn't naming them because they haven't been arrested or charged with a crime.
An Odinite from Logansport, whose son reportedly dated Williams, allegedly posted images to social media that mimicked the crime scene.
Another man from Rushville allegedly confessed to his sister about the killings. Two more men — one also from Rushville and another from Delphi — are also possibly involved, Allen's attorneys claim.
