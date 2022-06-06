Delphi creating comprehensive plan, hosting workshop for community input

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – The City of Delphi wants to grow and is working on a new comprehensive plan to do so. Leaders of the Carroll County seat are hoping a community workshop tomorrow will engage residents in this process.
The city has received a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to help create the plan. As part of the agreement, Delphi must submit a draft of its plan to the office by September 1.
The city has used the grant funding to hire HWC Engineering to oversee the project. Leaders have also organized a steering committee of city and county officials along with school administrators and local business owners to develop the plan.
Delphi Mayor Anita Werling says the plan will likely include short and long term goals for the city but stresses the plan will need to evolve over time.
“We will probably set some benchmarks like that,” Werling said. “But generally speaking, a comprehensive plan like this is a living document. It may look at a 3-5 year window, but then you’re tweaking it in another couple of years.”
Delphi's Community Development Director, JT Doane, says the need for the plan is due in part to increased interest from local and outside stakeholders.
"Delphi right now, on the horizon, the amount of residential development and potential industrial development in the community, is an exciting part towards its future,” Doane said.
Doane says this level of potential development is why residents must be involved in the planning process.
"We want people to come to the community center so they can hear exactly what this process is. how important it is, to not just ‘today’ of Delphi but the future of Delphi,” Doane said.
Mayor Werling also believes public involvement is critical.
"It's time to plan both for the city itself and for the fringe area around the city and get an idea of what our citizens really want to see for their future,” Werling said.
The public workshop runs tomorrow night from 6-7:30 at Delphi’s community center on North Washington Street. The city also has a community input survey available online for people to provide suggestions. The survey will remain open through Sunday, June 19.
To learn more about Delphi's comprehensive plan and the process of creating it, visit the plan's main page here. Access the community input survey here.