Delphi City Council addresses Main Street parking

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Complaints from Delphi residents about parking on Main Street have urged the city council to take action. A proposed ordinance would amend the enforcement of traffic code hours.
It was pitched at Monday's city council meeting. This would affect those who have not previously had permission to park on either side of the street longer than permitted. However, it would not affect food trucks coming from out of state. That's a rule proposed by the Board of Works.
This would allow them to park in the square and use cones to show law enforcement that it is a temporary parking situation.
Delphi Mayor Anita Werling said, "There have been some of these issues that have developed over decades and now we have the tools at hand to be able to address them and a lot of progress is being made. And once people see some of those success stories, then they begin to happen on their own."
A follow-up meeting will take place on April 18 to discuss these issues and the new broadband and fiberoptic contract for the area.