Delays continue to mar I-65 widening project in Tippecanoe County

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure on Prophets Rock Road is being extended yet again.
Crews are replacing a bridge where the road passes underneath I-65. The road was originally planned to reopen in October.
Megan Delucenay. public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation's west-central district, says the new finish date for Prophet's Rock is April.
Construction will then transition in May to the next bridge above North Ninth Street.
It's part of an interstate widening project in northern Tippecanoe County expected to be done by the end of 2023.
"Going forward, the bulk of construction is going to happen this construction season," Delucenay says. "I do know that crews are still working through the winter, so it depends on how much they can get done, how much the weather cooperates with us."
Contractors recently added to the confusion when they placed signs on Ninth Street warning of an impending closure.
Delucenay says that was premature. She assures drivers the north-south road into Battle Ground won't close until Prophet's Rock reopens.