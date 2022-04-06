Delaware County jail officer fired over PepperBall incident

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A correctional officer at the Delaware County jail has been fired after allegedly firing a PepperBall into a cellblock, striking a prisoner with the projectile, authorities said Wednesday.
The officer “discharged a PepperBall launcher with inert powder from the jail’s control room into one of the cellblocks," Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.
“One inmate was struck in the back by one of the projectiles which resulted in minor bruising but didn’t require medical attention," Stanley said.
“The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in no way condones unlawful or punitive uses of force by deputies or correctional staff,” the release said.
PepperBalls are projectiles that break on impact and disperse an irritating powder.
Friends of inmate Mickey Reese Joyce Jr., 32, of Muncie told The Star Press that he was the inmate who was struck.
The name of the jail officer hasn't been released.
Indiana State Police have been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.