 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

Delaware County jail officer fired over PepperBall incident

  • Updated
  • 0
jail generic.png

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A correctional officer at the Delaware County jail has been fired after allegedly firing a PepperBall into a cellblock, striking a prisoner with the projectile, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer “discharged a PepperBall launcher with inert powder from the jail’s control room into one of the cellblocks," Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.

“One inmate was struck in the back by one of the projectiles which resulted in minor bruising but didn’t require medical attention," Stanley said.

“The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in no way condones unlawful or punitive uses of force by deputies or correctional staff,” the release said.

PepperBalls are projectiles that break on impact and disperse an irritating powder.

Friends of inmate Mickey Reese Joyce Jr., 32, of Muncie told The Star Press that he was the inmate who was struck.

The name of the jail officer hasn't been released.

Indiana State Police have been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you