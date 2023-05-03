Defendant takes witness stand in murder trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The jury could begin deliberations as soon as Thursday afternoon in the trial of Nike Haynie.
In accused killer Nike Haynie's testimony Wednesday, he confirmed he thought of alleged victim Marc Sherwood as a "Sugar Daddy." But, the timeline of Haynie meeting Sherwood is now different than what he told police after Sherwood's stabbing.
He says they met in April or May, not one month before his 18th birthday — which is in the Fall — as he originally told investigators.
Sherwood's father took the stand and denied Haynie was living with Sherwood in April or May, since he was living with his son at the time.
Haynie said he was "weirded out," when Sherwood asked him to stay at his Lafayette home after meeting on a gay dating app and being showered with gifts. Haynie was living with his father at the time. He said he decided to do so to get away from his parents' "strict' rules. But, he repeatedly said he loved Marc and still has love for him.
After admittedly stabbing Sherwood to death in 2020, Haynie told investigators in an interview he and Sherwood had only been sexually intimate once.
Now, he said Sherwood would "make" Haynie have sex with him and Haynie felt like he could not leave their living situation. Haynie told investigators he had gotten home from a trip to Chicago to party with friends in the morning on the day of the stabbing. Now, he told the court he went to Chicago after faking a surgical appointment to try and escape Sherwood.
The prosecution asked why Haynie didn't leave while Sherwood went to work that day. Also questioning Haynie saying he first stabbed Sherwood in the kitchen and followed him into the bedroom, since no blood was found in the kitchen.
After Haynie's testimony, a clinical forensic psychologist told the court that, based on her evaluations, Nike Haynie is of below average intelligence.
She said he also has complex trauma and can have problems with delusion.
"[Nike Haynie] probably isn't the most reliable narrator," Dr. Robin Kohli said, "But not necessarily because he is lying."
Based on results to multiple tests, including a Rorschach inkblot test, Doctor Kohli said she found Haynie to be paranoid and have problems with delusion. She said Haynie has been through a lot of trauma, including abandonment, rejection, sexual abuse and homelessness.
She said his test results were consistent with a PTSD diagnosis.
Two women who were at a birthday party with Haynie in Indianapolis in October of 2020 also testified today. They both remember Haynie saying he brought his "sugar daddy's car" to the party. Both said he did not seem distressed at the party.
Two recorded phone calls associated with Nike Haynie's identification number at the Tippecanoe County Jail were played in court. Much of the audio was inaudible, the person speaking with Haynie in the first call was not identified. A Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office investigator believed the person speaking with Haynie in the second phone call to be Haynie's father because Haynie used the word "Pop," when speaking with the person. The defense asked if it could be Haynie's grandfather.
The trial continues at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.