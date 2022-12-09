December 9, PM Weather Forecast Update

Areas of fog & drizzle tonight will continue through Saturday with a few showers added in as well.
Lows of 34-38 tonight will give way to highs of 37-42 Saturday with east winds becoming north at 5-10 mph.
Winds go northwest tomorrow night at 5 mph then become calm. Areas of fog & some patches of drizzle/freezing drizzle are possible with lows 32-35.
Some fog & patchy drizzle Sunday morning will give way to cloudy skies.
With highs 38-43, winds will be north, then northeast at 5-10 mph.
With some partial clearing, lows of 29-32 are expected Sunday night with some fog, followed by highs of 38-44 Monday with mostly cloudy skies & east wind 10-15 mph.
After mostly cloudy skies & lows 29-32 Monday night, highs Tuesday should reach 40-45 with east winds rapidly strengthening to 25-45 mph.
We look cloudy with some showers later in the day.
Rain is likely Tuesday night-Wednesday with very strong east to southeast winds up to 45 mph, before they decrease rapidly to 13-24 mph by late Wednesday afternoon.
Lows of 36-40 Tuesday night should give way to highs of 41-45 Wednesday.
We then transition to periodic snow & snow showers Thursday through Saturday with strong northwest winds to 40 mph at times.
Snowfall will be enhanced in parts of Pulaski, Fulton to Cass & Miami counties due to lake effect.
Highs will only run in the 20s to lower 30s with lows in the teens to lower 20s.
Wind chills will run in the teens & single digits.
Snowfall may vary from up to 0.5" in our southwestern counties to 2-3" in our far northeastern counties.
