December 9, 10:40 PM Weather Forecast Update-Fog, Drizzle & Rain....But Turning Colder with Snow Ahead

Areas of fog (some of the visibility less than 0.50 mile) & drizzle tonight will continue through Saturday with a few showers added in as well.
Lows of 34-38 tonight will give way to highs of 37-42 Saturday with east winds becoming north at 5-10 mph.
Winds go northwest tomorrow night at 5 mph then become calm. Areas of fog & some patches of drizzle/freezing drizzle are possible with lows 32-35.
Some fog & patchy drizzle Sunday morning will give way to cloudy skies.
With highs 38-43, winds will be north, then northeast at 5-10 mph.
With some partial clearing, lows of 29-32 are expected Sunday night with some fog, followed by highs of 38-44 Monday with mostly cloudy skies & east wind 10-15 mph.
After mostly cloudy skies & lows 29-32 Monday night, highs Tuesday should reach 40-45 with east winds rapidly strengthening to 25-45 mph.
We look cloudy with some showers later in the day.
Rain is likely Tuesday night-Wednesday with very strong east to southeast winds up to 45 mph, before they decrease rapidly to 13-24 mph by late Wednesday afternoon.
Lows of 36-40 Tuesday night should give way to highs of 41-45 Wednesday.
We then transition to periodic snow & snow showers Thursday through Saturday with strong northwest winds to 40 mph at times.
Snowfall will be enhanced in parts of Pulaski, Fulton to Cass & Miami counties due to lake effect.
Highs will only run in the 20s to lower 30s with lows in the teens to lower 20s.
Wind chills will run in the teens & single digits.
Snowfall may vary from up to 0.5" in our southwestern counties to 2-3" in our far northeastern counties.
Multiple storm systems will pivot through our area with 5-6 alone December 19-25. Many will be clipper-type systems.
We need to watch for phasing though! You get a phase & you up the potential of heavier precipitation.
With colder weather, the opportunities for snow & icy mix will be there & the cold may linger up to Christmas! The opportunities for accumulation will be there.
This brings that ray of hope for a White Christmas. We shall see. It is all about timing. I hope I am wrong about the winter outlook where I had the cold exiting before Christmas & no White Christmas.
There is that lobe of much colder air dropping in.
The warmth over eastern Canada is blocking that will drop storm systems southeastward for snow & icy mix here rather than moving northeast & bathing us in milder air.
With this blocking, it is a good set-up for Nor'Easters with heavy snow in the Northeast too!
There is that extreme cold in the Northern Plains trying to push southeastward after December 15:
We warm briefly, then another cold surge comes in for late, late December to early January.
After that cold surge we see a nice round of warmth with a big thaw mid-January!
Severe weather risk will go up in the South to the Lower Ohio Valley (here a bit?).
The warmth is a dry Pacific warmth at first, then goes to early-Spring-like period of warmth with much wetter weather.
Thoughts are that the mid-January warmth will exit with a strong storm system & we see the cold dump back in in very late January, lasting into early February.
So, the opportunities for snow are really the latter half of December to early January & then again at the end of January to early February (at least through February 10).
I still think overall October to April snow season will end up with above normal snowfall & the winter overall will average colder than normal by 1-2 degrees.