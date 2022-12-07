December 7, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Gray, Gloomy, Wet Weather, Then Big Cold & Snow Risk Down the Road Still...

There is extreme, record cold in Minnesota to North Dakota to Alberta!
Near the North Dakota line at Mosely Creek, Saskatchewan the low was -43!
Regina, Saskatchewan bottomed out at -31, while Saskatoon had a low of -32.
The low temperatures this morning reached record low levels:
-36 Crosby, ND
-36 Dagmar, MT
-30 Larson, ND
-30 Donaldson, MN
-29 Roseau, MN
-29 Newburg, ND
-28 Camp Norris, MN
-28 Dunseith, ND
-26 Glenburn, ND
-26 Medicine Lake, MT
-25 International Falls, MN
-23 Hazen, ND
-23 Minot, ND
-23 Grand Forks, ND
-20 Williston, ND
This is incredible cold for the start of December. I can understand mid to late January, but for the start of December this is an incredible feat!
The extremely cold air is there, but the Polar Vortex is tight enough to bottle it up there for a bit.
Nonetheless, we still dropped to as low as 6 in northwestern Iowa.
Here, it is relatively seasonable with actually some brief breaks in the clouds in parts of the viewing area today.
We go overcast tonight though with areas of fog & drizzle with lows 34-38.
The heavier rainfall stays south of our area tomorrow, but drizzle & few to some showers will occur.
With the winter mask on, you can see the freezing rain, sleet & heavy accumulating snowfall northwest of the area.
Winds will pick up from the east & it will turn breezy to windy by evening.
Thursday night looks drizzly with a few showers & strong east winds sustained 15-23 mph with gusts 28-40 mph.
You can see the batch of some rain & drizzle move through Friday with strong east winds backing off by afternoon-evening.
Note the heavy, wind-driven snow to our northwest.
Drizzle & rain departs Friday night, but a few flurries will be possible with lows near 32 with north winds cranking up to gusts of +30 mph.
By early Friday evening, totals of up to +8" are possible northwest of our area.
It looks like I need to add some late rain to Saturday.
It looks overcast & raw with winds turning to the northeast at 15-25 mph.
Another round of accumulating snowfall will occur just northwest of the area & that snow line will be close as our highs will only run 36-41.
Big storm system with a lot of wind impacts us Monday-Wednesday of next week with gusts +40 mph & widespread cold rainfall.
It could produce quite an outbreak of severe weather from southern Missouri to Texas to Arkansas, Louisiana & eastern Oklahoma. Tornadoes are expected, but this time, the best conditions for tornadoes are not as much in Mississippi, but more eastern Texas to Arkansas & southeastern Oklahoma. So, they are a bit west of the last outbreak.
Parameters suggest high-end ENHANCED RISK scenario. Right now, SPC has official SLIGHT RISK up already for that general area.
We really tend to never get into the warmer, more unstable air as the frontal occlusion will work like a zipper to pinch off the 50s & 60s southwest & southeast of our area.
On the back side of the system, light snow & howling northwest to north winds +40 mph at times occur.
Some snowfall accumulation is possible Thursday-Friday of next week.
An Alberta Clipper system may follow with snow here.
You can see how the snow adds up from now to December 17. The Arctic air coming in & this deep, deep, widespread snowpack for the time of year means temperatures here 20 to 25 degrees below normal coming.
Normal high/low for that time frame is 36/20.
There are signs the below to well-below normal temperatures may linger into Christmas once they get in here.
I am 12-1 for forecasting Christmas snows here & at Evansville since 2009. I did not go for a White Christmas this year, but I want to be wrong!
If this cold does stay up to Christmas Day, the potential is there for some clippers to pass around that time after potential Texas storm system around the 21st.
We shall see!
Trend is to bring this dry, +EPO pattern in here closer to mid-January.
However, wetter pattern with the warm should then occur, followed by much colder weather & snow risk returning in late January & right into early February.