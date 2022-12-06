 Skip to main content
December 6, PM Weather Forecast Update-

Some drizzle & a few spits of showers & sprinkles with some fog this afternoon will segue into scattered showers this evening & into tonight.  Areas of fog will occur with some mixed drizzle.

Lows of 35-39 are expected.

Total rainfall of 0.02-0.12" will tend to occur.

Winds will be light from the northeast.

Fog Wednesday morning will give way to cloudy to mostly cloudy skies (may see a few breaks in the clouds if we are lucky). Highs should reach 44-50. 

Northeast winds of 6-12 mph are expected.

Fog Thursday morning gives way to rain by late in the afternoon & into the night with some scattered rain through Friday.

Highs in the 44-48 range Thursday (east-northeast winds 10-20 mph) will occur with lows 39-41 Thursday night (northeast winds 15-25 mph) & 41-46 Friday to 28-32 Friday night (northeast to north winds 22-45 mph).

A few flurries are possible Friday night.

Total rainfall of 0.50-1" is currently expected with the heaviest rainfall of 2-6" northeast Oklahoma through Kentucky & Tennessee to Maryland.

