December 6, PM Weather Forecast Update

Some drizzle & a few spits of showers & sprinkles with some fog this afternoon will segue into scattered showers this evening & into tonight. Areas of fog will occur with some mixed drizzle.
Lows of 35-39 are expected.
Total rainfall of 0.02-0.12" will tend to occur.
Winds will be light from the northeast.
Fog Wednesday morning will give way to cloudy to mostly cloudy skies (may see a few breaks in the clouds if we are lucky). Highs should reach 44-50.
Northeast winds of 6-12 mph are expected.
Fog Thursday morning gives way to rain by late in the afternoon & into the night with some scattered rain through Friday.
Highs in the 44-48 range Thursday (east-northeast winds 10-20 mph) will occur with lows 39-41 Thursday night (northeast winds 15-25 mph) & 41-46 Friday to 28-32 Friday night (northeast to north winds 22-45 mph).
A few flurries are possible Friday night.
Total rainfall of 0.50-1" is currently expected with the heaviest rainfall of 2-6" northeast Oklahoma through Kentucky & Tennessee to Maryland.
With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, highs of 36-41 are expected Saturday with northwest winds to 40 mph, followed by 27-30 Saturday night with less wind.
Rain is possible later Sunday with highs 38-43.
