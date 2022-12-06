December 6, 1:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Fog, Rain & Chill, But Watching Even Colder Times Ahead....

After highs yesterday of 41-45, lows this morning ran 33-39 with fog, drizzle & spits of rain through the overnight.
All rainfall totals were trace to 0.02" over the area.
Some drizzle & a few spits of showers & sprinkles with some fog this afternoon will segue into scattered showers this evening & into tonight. Areas of fog will occur with some mixed drizzle.
Lows of 35-39 are expected.
Total rainfall of 0.02-0.12" will tend to occur.
Winds will be light from the northeast.
Fog Wednesday morning will give way to cloudy to mostly cloudy skies (may see a few breaks in the clouds if we are lucky). Highs should reach 44-50.
Northeast winds of 6-12 mph are expected.
Fog Thursday morning gives way to rain by late in the afternoon & into the night with some scattered rain through Friday.
Highs in the 44-48 range Thursday (east-northeast winds 10-20 mph) will occur with lows 39-41 Thursday night (northeast winds 15-25 mph) & 41-46 Friday to 28-32 Friday night (northeast to north winds 22-45 mph).
A few flurries are possible Friday night.
Total rainfall of 0.50-1" is currently expected with the heaviest rainfall of 2-6" northeast Oklahoma through Kentucky & Tennessee to Maryland.
With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, highs of 36-41 are expected Saturday with northwest winds to 40 mph, followed by 27-30 Saturday night with less wind.
Rain is possible later Sunday with highs 38-43.
Strong storm system will impact the area early next week with lots of wind & deep moisture.
Track has been in question, which impacts precipitation type.
Some data is more rain than mix or snow, other is equal rain, mix & snow.
Currently thinking rain changing to snow.
GFS ensembles are more aggressive toward mostly rain than snow, compared to other modeling.
GFS is also MUCH WARMER than some other data showing highs to 60 to the 60s with severe weather risk!!! Wow! Seems way off!
Nonetheless, it paints 1" or less of snowfall accumulation as the rain ends.
Below normal temperatures dominate to perhaps now as late as December 22 after the cold comes in by December 14.
It does not look as cold, despite EXTREMELY NEGATIVE NAO. Polar vortex is a bit too strong with a colder stratosphere rather than a warm stratosphere. If the Polar Vortex would weak & be more loopy, the cold would be much worse.
Nonetheless, temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal may occur.
Another cold shot roars in after Christmas after brief warm-up.
We then warm up by mid-January.
Cold will then re-charge to our northwest & roar in during late January to early February.
In a weakening La Nina, this is the snowfall trend for winter.
I still prefer above normal snowfall for this winter to spring snow season overall. Not excessively so, but above normal by several inches.
Things change next winter.
There continue to be signs of rapidly strengthening El Nino this Summer through Fall.
This could be a big El Nino as well. It likely will not be as strong as the Super Nino of 2015-16, but still Moderate to Strong.
Remember the lack of snowfall in the 2015-16, 2016-17 winters to springs? That could be the case in 2023-24 & 2024-25 winters.
The steep upglide into El Nino in 2023 is not AS steep as the glide from 2014-15, but still impressive.
You can see the change coming.
Milder winters with below normal precipitation & lack of snow could be the offing for two winter after this winter's colder, snowier conditions.