December 5, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Active Pattern with Systems Lined Up for Rain at First Then Transition to Wintry Precipitation & Much Colder Weather

TONIGHT-TUESDAY NIGHT:
Dreary, gray weather will be with us through the end of the week & even into the weekend.
Some cold spotty showers & patchy drizzle are expected tonight with some areas of fog by morning. With a few spots briefly dipping to 32 & cold ground temperatures, watch bridges & overpasses for patches of freezing in the morning as lows of 32-35 are expected.
Light south winds will become calm overnight.
Rainfall totals of trace-0.07" are expected by Tuesday morning.
As for Tuesday, a few showers are possible later in the day with some scattered showers & drizzle Tuesday night.
An additional 0.04-0.17" rainfall is expected Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning.
Some areas of fog are expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
This, after highs of 42-46 are expected Tuesday with an east to east-northeast wind at 6-10 mph. Lows Tuesday night-Wednesday morning should drop to 33-37.
WEDNESDAY-WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Wednesday looks gray, but dry with east-northeast winds becoming northeast to 5-10 mph, then 9-18 mph with highs 43-48.
Wednesday night will continue to be overcast with lows 32-36 with north-northeast wind 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY-THURSDAY NIGHT:
A cold, increasingly wind-driven rain is expected Thursday PM-Thursday night.
Strong southeast winds up to 30 mph in the morning to afternoon will then lighten as the center of the storm tracks near I-70.
The winds then pick back up Thursday night once the center of the surface low is east of Indianapolis.
North-northeast to north winds will run 15-28 mph with gusts 35-50 mph at times.
After highs 41-46 Thursday, we drop to 34-37 Thursday night.
The Canadian & Euro try to push the mix & snow farther southward into our area. In fact, the Euro is quite aggressive with part of this system being accumulating snowfall here.
I like the cold, icy rain for now & will keep with that forecast.
Total rainfall with this system may run 0.70-1.10".
Heavy wind-driven snow will fall northwest of our area:
FRIDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:
Friday looks continued dreary with the 35-50 mph gusts early decreasing to gusts of 28-40 mph.
Some scattered showers & drizzle are possible for part of the day with raw temperatures in the 36-40 range over the area.
After overcast skies & a few flurries with lows near 28 Friday night, MAY see a BRIEF bout of some sun Saturday before we cloud up again.
Highs Saturday should reach 36-40 with east-northeast wind 10-15 mph.
Lows near 25 are expected Saturday night.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY:
As for Sunday night to Monday-Tuesday, the track is very important!
Snow, snow/ice, rain/snow/ice are possible with impacts to the area with temperatures in the 20s & 30s.
Winds look strong too with gusts +35 mph.
Accumulations of snow &/ice cannot be ruled out.
We need to watch this closely.
Liquid equivalents of 0.70-1.25" are possible & if this ends up being all snow, we will have a significant amount.
Put the wind with it & we will have substantial issues.
Again, more questions than answers, but be aware of a strong, windy, moisture-rich system that may be potentially wintry & very impactful Sunday night-Tuesday time frame.
The U.S. modeling is farther north of all the storm tracks, which favors rain to ice/snow transition, while the Canadian & Euro trends are more ice to snow & lack of any rainfall.
An Alberta Clipper may follow with minor accumulating snowfall around December 14. That clipper, given the Greenland Blocking & overall Arctic blocking, may result in Nor'Easter in the Northeast with high winds & heavy snowfall.
Out temperatures will then tend to run up to 25 degrees below normal at times through December 20 day &/or night (Normal high/low 36/20).
We will see if the cold can last to Christmas. If so, we have a narrow window for snow risk, but at this point, it still looks like a warming trend & no White Christmas. I hope I am wrong on that. I have to go with my data though!
Another cold shot with below normal temperatures comes in end of December to early January with some snow risk (mainly from Alberta Clippers it appears).
It still looks like a big warm-up by mid-January with a nice thaw.
Drier at first with the warmer weather, it looks to become wetter thereafter with above normal precipitation developing for a while.
Above normal temperatures & drier at first with Pacific air:
More active storm track takes place here with the warmer weather with rain.
After lull from more intense cold & snowfall, analog, historic trends suggest a cold, snowy pattern then to end January & move into the first part of February.