December 5, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Active Pattern with Systems Lined Up for Rain at First Then Transition to Wintry Precipitation & Much Colder Weather

TONIGHT-TUESDAY NIGHT:
Dreary, gray weather will be with us through the end of the week & even into the weekend.
Some cold spotty showers & patchy drizzle are expected tonight (may begin as brief sleet) with some areas of fog by morning. With a few spots briefly dipping to 32 & cold ground temperatures, watch bridges & overpasses for patches of freezing in the morning as lows of 32-35 are expected.
Light south winds will become calm overnight.
Rainfall totals of trace-0.07" are expected by Tuesday morning.
As for Tuesday, a few showers are possible later in the day with some scattered showers & drizzle Tuesday night.
An additional 0.04-0.17" rainfall is expected Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning.
Some areas of fog are expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
This, after highs of 42-46 are expected Tuesday with an east to east-northeast wind at 6-10 mph. Lows Tuesday night-Wednesday morning should drop to 33-37.
WEDNESDAY-WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Wednesday looks gray, but dry with east-northeast winds becoming northeast to 5-10 mph, then 9-18 mph with highs 43-48.
Wednesday night will continue to be overcast with lows 32-36 with north-northeast wind 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY-THURSDAY NIGHT:
A cold, increasingly wind-driven rain is expected Thursday PM-Thursday night.
Strong southeast winds up to 30 mph in the morning to afternoon will then lighten as the center of the storm tracks near I-70.
The winds then pick back up Thursday night once the center of the surface low is east of Indianapolis.
North-northeast to north winds will run 15-28 mph with gusts 35-50 mph at times.
After highs 41-46 Thursday, we drop to 34-37 Thursday night.
The Canadian & Euro try to push the mix & snow farther southward into our area. In fact, the Euro is quite aggressive with part of this system being accumulating snowfall here.
I like the cold, icy rain for now & will keep with that forecast.
Total rainfall with this system may run 0.70-1.10".
Heavy wind-driven snow will fall northwest of our area:
FRIDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:
Friday looks continued dreary with the 35-50 mph gusts early decreasing to gusts of 28-40 mph.
Some scattered showers & drizzle are possible for part of the day with raw temperatures in the 36-40 range over the area.
After overcast skies & a few flurries with lows near 28 Friday night, MAY see a BRIEF bout of some sun Saturday before we cloud up again.
Highs Saturday should reach 36-40 with east-northeast wind 10-15 mph.
Lows near 25 are expected Saturday night.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY:
As for Sunday night to Monday-Tuesday, the track is very important!
Snow, snow/ice, rain/snow/ice are possible with impacts to the area with temperatures in the 20s & 30s.
Winds look strong too with gusts +35 mph.
Accumulations of snow &/ice cannot be ruled out.
We need to watch this closely.
Liquid equivalents of 0.70-1.25" are possible & if this ends up being all snow, we will have a significant amount.
Put the wind with it & we will have substantial issues.
Again, more questions than answers, but be aware of a strong, windy, moisture-rich system that may be potentially wintry & very impactful Sunday night-Tuesday time frame.
The U.S. modeling is farther north of all the storm tracks, which favors rain to ice/snow transition, while the Canadian & Euro trends are more ice to snow & lack of any rainfall.
DECEMBER 14-26:
An Alberta Clipper may follow with minor accumulating snowfall around December 14. That clipper, given the Greenland Blocking & overall Arctic blocking, may result in Nor'Easter in the Northeast with high winds & heavy snowfall.
Out temperatures will then tend to run up to 25 degrees below normal at times through December 20 day &/or night (Normal high/low 36/20).
We will see if the cold can last to Christmas. If so, we have a narrow window for snow risk, but at this point, it still looks like a warming trend & no White Christmas. I hope I am wrong on that. I have to go with my data though!
DECEMBER 27-EARLY JANUARY:
Another cold shot with below normal temperatures comes in end of December to early January with some snow risk (mainly from Alberta Clippers it appears).
MID- TO LATE JANUARY:
It still looks like a big warm-up by mid-January with a nice thaw.
Drier at first with the warmer weather, it looks to become wetter thereafter with above normal precipitation developing for a while.
Above normal temperatures & drier at first with Pacific air:
More active storm track takes place here with the warmer weather with rain.
LATE, LATE JANUARY TO EARLY FEBRUARY:
After lull from more intense cold & snowfall, analog, historic trends suggest a cold, snowy pattern then to end January & move into the first part of February.