December 4, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Active Pattern with Lots of Storm Systems with Rain at First, But Transition to Much Colder Weather & Snow Down the Road

Lows this morning dropped to 13-17, followed by highs today of 36-41.
____________________________________
Many things in the forecast continue to be the same, but other things have changed........it is mainly timing tweaks....
THIS IS A PRETTY ACTIVE STRETCH WITH 7-8 STORM SYSTEMS NOW TO DECEMBER 20 OVERALL WITH SOME QUITE STRONG.
WE DO HAVE THE POTENTIAL OF SOME SNOW & ICE IN THIS ACTIVE PATTERN OVERALL & THERE WILL BE SOME BURSTS OF GUSTS 40-50 MPH, IT APPEARS (AT TIMES).....
EVENTUALLY, THE MUCH, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES ARRIVE WITH THE OPPORTUNITIES FOR SNOW......GOTTA WAIT A BIT THOUGH.....DECEMBER 11-22 IS THE PERIOD....
SO, LETS DIG INTO THE RIDE OVER THE NEXT 2.5 WEEKS & BEYOND!
_____________________________________________
We cloud up tonight & even though there may be a brief burst of sudden clearing for a bit Monday morning, we should then cloud up again.
We turn overcast then with a few showers moving in.
A few showers & drizzle will occur tomorrow night & right into Tuesday.
Areas of fog will also be possible tomorrow night to part of Tuesday.
Temperatures should reach 41-45 Monday (south wind up to 26 mph), run 34-38 Monday night (wind becoming light to calm) & 42-47 Tuesday (calm wind becoming northeast at 6-12 mph).
Rainfall amounts by Tuesday afternoon should run 0.03-0.12"
Some showers & drizzle are possible Tuesday night with Wednesday morning with areas of fog & lows 35-40.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.01-0.15" are expected.
We otherwise dry out Wednesday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & highs 45-50. Winds look east at 7-14 mph.
System Thursday should track from Wichita to St. Louis to Indianapolis to Columbus, Ohio; too far north for snow or ice here.
It looks like a rainy day with highs in the 40s with strong southeast winds becoming light Thursday evening with areas of fog, then wind shift & increase to northeast.
Winds will really crank up Thursday night with gusts 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. 40-50 mph possible from the north-northeast to north, then northwest with rain eventually mixing with some snow.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s.
Winds relax Friday afternoon after gusts still 35-45 mph in the morning. It looks like a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with highs near 40.
A few flurries are possible Friday night with the low clouds & lows near 28.
Total rainfall for the Thursday-Thursday night system should run 0.70-1.10".
This system could produce prolific rainfall from Arkansas to Maryland with 3-6" as southern ridging will tend to block system & create training of rainfall. This is also a factor of having it track too far north for snowfall or icy mix here.
The Canadian has trended a bit more south with the system, making for more mix & snow here, but other data is more with a rainfall scenario.
We will monitor.
We have another system to watch next weekend.
Rain, rain/ice/snow or rain to ice to snow are possible with strong winds.
Track is very important!
I am siding with rain, ending as mix to snow.
Period of gusts 40-50 mph are possible with 0.70-1.25" liquid possible with this system.
So, the Wabash will be rising to more normal levels for the time of year after being well-below normal so frequently since late Summer.
The following system may feature a clipper here with snow then a Nor'Easter in the Northeast with much colder air roaring in.
There are then up to 4 other systems to watch up to December 20. They may have their own snow, mix & wind issues.
IF we can play our cards right, the rounds of temperatures up to 25 degrees below normal (normal near 36/20) will continue to Christmas & we increase our odds of a White Christmas.
I do not have a White Christmas forecast in the outlook, but I hope I am wrong.
So, the overall December 13-22 period looks colder than normal with 2-3 surges of well-below normal temperatures.
I shifted the timing a bit.
We then warm, but I do think another shot of cold may get us very late December to start of January.
However, I still think the forecast teleconnections point to a good ol' January thaw mid-month with temperatures up to 20 degrees above normal (normal near 33/18).
At first the warm surges have below normal precipitation, but they become wetter with above normal precipitation with time.
After quite a bit of mild weather, thoughts are that late, late January into early February turn wintry with snow, ice & surges of bitter cold arriving.