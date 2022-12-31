December 31, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update – A foggy and cloudy end to 2022

(WLFI) – Good Saturday evening and Happy New Year’s Eve! As 2022 comes to a close, we will see a foggy night ahead of us with areas of mist and drizzle. Temperatures are currently bottoming out tonight ahead of a warm front that will lift through the viewing area. The rest of the night, temperatures will start to slowly rise back into the 40s with fog and drizzle in the viewing area.
**If you will be out late tonight, be sure to drive slowly and with caution since low visibility will cause hazardous driving conditions for the next 12-15 hours.**
Visibilities in miles as of 9:00 PM Saturday
Futurecast visibilities in miles at 11:00 AM Sunday morning
New Year’s Day (Sunday)
We will begin the first day of 2023 with foggy and misty conditions. Foggy conditions may be with us for much of the morning. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid 40s climbing up into the lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will hold strong for much of the day with SW winds 5-10 mph. Drizzle and mist will be possible throughout the day.
Monday
Going into Monday, temperatures will be going up quickly into the 50s by mid to late morning. Expect a cloudy and mild day with SE winds 5-10. Light rain and mist will be possible as we will be in the warm/moist sector of our upcoming cold front which will move through very early Tuesday morning.
As temperatures warm up into the upper 50s by late evening, heavy and widespread rain will begin to work in from the southwest by after 8-10 PM Monday night.
After midnight, around 2-4 AM, a line of showers and storms will work in. Temperatures could very well be in the low to mid 60s. A few strong wind gusts 40-50 mph, lightning, and the potential for isolated ponding and flooding will all be possible. The more severe ingredients will be well to our southwest but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out between 12 AM and 5 AM early Tuesday morning.
Futurecast Accumulation by Tuesday Morning
Model guidance is showing roughly 0.75” to 1.5” of rain by Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall will occur from Attica, Lafayette, and Logansport, to Peru and southeastward toward Indianapolis. As mentioned, localized flooding may occur for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday + 10 Day Outlook
By the morning commute Tuesday, the rain should largely be out of the viewing area with mostly cloudy conditions.
Temperatures will continue to be in the low 60s and upper 50s by midday but then by sundown, temperatures will begin to ultimately go down and by Wednesday morning, lows will be in the mid 30s. Wednesday afternoon we will only see highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A few light rain showers/flurries could be possible Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as models are hinting at a second low-pressure system moving in. However, moisture looks limited so impacts look very low.
The rest of the forecast looks quiet up until potentially Saturday night and into Sunday when we could see a mix of rain/snow. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to next weekend!
From all of us at WLFI, have a safe and happy New Year!