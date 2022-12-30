 Skip to main content
December 30, PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Fog to Some Storms & Then Colder with Risk of Wet Snow (But Watching Another Warm-Up Followed by an Arctic Blast with Overall Sense of the Trends to Late March)

So we had a cold with freeze in late October due to the typhoons in the Pacific, as expected, then we got the BIG warmth with near record warmth in early November & that BIG storm with gusts up 75 mph here.  With the lift in the subtropics & tropics from late season hurricane activity, we did get that cold, cold surge with now in November.  So, that all went to plan, then we warmed back up.

Trend was MAJOR cold with +25 below normal temperatures in mid-December.  The cold ended up being delayed & skewed a bit, encompassing Christmas & leading to a White Christmas (first since 2017).  I though the cold would exit before Christmas & then we'd have a mild, wet, foggy New Year's.  We will indeed have a milder, foggy, wetter New Years, but we kept the cold & snow long enough for Christmas.

That said, I have worked on the trends via analog & really taking a lot of merging of the analog data with the modeling to come up with a forecast & overall outlook for the next 3 months.

So let's dig in!

________________________________________________

Rain continues into tonight before tapering to patchy drizzle after 3 a.m.

Areas of dense fog will occur & with temperatures dropping 32-38 (northwest to southeast), a few icy patches may develop along & north of a line from Earl Park to Rensselaer to Medaryville.

With lots of clouds, some patchy fog will linger into Saturday afternoon, then more widespread dense fog forms Saturday evening-night & lasts well into Sunday.  Patchy drizzle is possible Saturday & some patchy drizzle & patchy light rain is possible Sunday. 

Lows of 32-37 are expected Saturday night after highs of 37-43.

With lots of clouds & that fog, highs should reach 46-53 by Sunday 5 p.m. & then rise to 50-56 by midnight.

More in the way of wind overnight Sunday may tend to mix out more of the fog, improving visibility.

Rain will overspread the area Monday, followed by an embedded line of storms in the rain overnight Monday-early morning Tuesday.

There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two, but the main threat area with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK is south of us.

The general SLIGHT & ENHANCED RISK severe weather area are highlighted by SPC.  MARGINAL RISK area will be delineated in the next outlook.  That MARGINAL RISK area will likely include part of our viewing area.

Temperatures should reach 59-64 Monday night.

I am forecasting 62 at Greater Lafayette.  The record for January 2 is 66 set in 1890 & for January 3, 64 set in 1880.

A total of 1-1.75" of rainfall is expected today to Tuesday.

We then turn colder, but we need to watch storm system that may impact there area somewhere near January 8.

Analog analysis & overall set-up shows potential of wet, accumulating snowfall.

We shall see.  This has been a note for a couple of weeks now.

The Australian model shows the projected IR satellite indicating a phased, organized storm system tracking to our south with widespread, lift for wet snow here with northeast winds.

It is that long-range Australian model that agrees with my analog analysis outcome.

Australian liquid (10:1 ratio.....0.40 = 4" snow):

Euro shows snow as well.

Euro liquid (10:1 ratio.......0.40" = about 4" snow):

Canadian shows snow, just not as much.

Canadian (snow depth in inches):

U.S. GFS keep a lot of the snow northwest & north of our area, but brings some in here:

U.S. CFS shows the snowfall here:

La Nina is weakening after a 3-year stint, peaking at high-end moderate levels.  That could explain the now major rainfall & snowfall events headed into California, the West overall & the Southwest.

In this case, for example, I took the year where traditional moderate La Ninas were on a downhill slide.  I then took those years & analyzed them, but also analyzed years with brutal cold around Christmas.

So, 

1996-01-010.000.003635 
1996-01-020.274.003519 
1996-01-030.001.05284 
1996-01-040.021.65222 
1996-01-050.000.04213 
1996-01-060.000.13208 
1996-01-070.000.022110 
1996-01-080.000.02194 
1996-01-090.000.023219 
1996-01-100.000.023214 
1996-01-110.031.922820 
1996-01-120.000.042918 
1996-01-130.000.054019 
1996-01-140.000.034829 
1996-01-150.000.033422 
1996-01-160.000.024821 
1996-01-170.000.005946 
1996-01-180.210.006313 
1996-01-190.000.80133 
1996-01-200.000.20259 
1996-01-210.000.003512 
1996-01-220.000.004130 
1996-01-233.080.004637 
1996-01-240.110.003816 
1996-01-250.000.003310 
1996-01-260.190.004627 
1996-01-270.000.002816 
1996-01-280.000.003313 
1996-01-290.000.004013 
1996-01-300.200.81153 
1996-01-310.000.018-7 
1996-02-010.000.0114-4 
1996-02-020.000.013-7 
1996-02-030.000.015-14 
1996-02-040.000.014-14 
1996-02-050.000.0126-2 
1996-02-060.000.01364 
1996-02-070.000.004130 
1996-02-080.000.005135 
1996-02-090.000.005029 
1996-02-100.000.006137 
1996-02-110.000.003831 
1996-02-120.000.003122 
1996-02-130.000.004021 
1996-02-140.000.003729 
1996-02-150.000.203321 
1996-02-160.000.0M3017 
1996-02-170.000.003220 
1996-02-180.000.003210 
1996-02-190.000.005231 
1996-02-200.000.005738 
1996-02-210.000.004534 
1996-02-220.000.004637 
1996-02-230.000.006240 
1996-02-240.000.006235 
1996-02-250.000.006639 
1996-02-260.440.007150 
1996-02-270.380.007031 
1996-02-280.000.003116 
1996-02-290.000.002517

1990

1990-01-01TT03229 
1990-01-020.000.003024 
1990-01-030.000.003927 
1990-01-040.240.004934 
1990-01-050.000.004924 
1990-01-060.000.003224 
1990-01-070.000.003927 
1990-01-080.000.004529 
1990-01-09T0.004629 
1990-01-100.020.004231 
1990-01-110.000.004130 
1990-01-120.000.004128 
1990-01-130.000.003116 
1990-01-140.000.003515 
1990-01-150.000.004532 
1990-01-160.000.005238 
1990-01-170.160.006249 
1990-01-180.330.006033 
1990-01-190.000.003524 
1990-01-200.100.003526 
1990-01-210.010.004033 
1990-01-220.000.003832 
1990-01-230.000.004730 
1990-01-240.020.005136 
1990-01-250.350.005436 
1990-01-26TTT5021 
1990-01-270.000.004021 
1990-01-280.000.005420 
1990-01-290.000.004120 
1990-01-300.000.004229 
1990-01-310.000.004821 
1990-02-010.090.005122 
1990-02-021.120.004836 
1990-02-03T0.003733 
1990-02-040.390.003730 
1990-02-050.000.003528 
1990-02-060.000.004729 
1990-02-070.010.004532 
1990-02-080.000.004333 
1990-02-090.260.005938 
1990-02-100.000.005026 
1990-02-110.000.004525 
1990-02-120.000.004325 
1990-02-130.000.005628 
1990-02-140.040.006028 
1990-02-151.840.0033M 
1990-02-160.040.003532 
1990-02-17T0.003520 
1990-02-180.000.003221 
1990-02-190.000.004225 
1990-02-200.000.003319 
1990-02-210.000.004021 
1990-02-221.570.005628 
1990-02-230.550.005131 
1990-02-240.101.013926 
1990-02-250.000.01267 
1990-02-260.000.00208 
1990-02-270.000.003517 
1990-02-280.000.004424

1990 APRIL WAS AWFUL

1990-03-010.000.003020 
1990-03-020.000.004325 
1990-03-030.000.005028 
1990-03-040.000.003820 
1990-03-050.000.004326 
1990-03-06T0.005629 
1990-03-070.000.003422 
1990-03-08T0.004423 
1990-03-090.540.005339 
1990-03-100.040.005943 
1990-03-113.850.006656 
1990-03-120.000.007663 
1990-03-130.000.007662 
1990-03-14T0.007562 
1990-03-150.000.007462 
1990-03-160.060.006944 
1990-03-170.000.006140 
1990-03-18T0.005031 
1990-03-190.090.005124 
1990-03-20TTT3219 
1990-03-210.000.004324 
1990-03-22T0.005934 
1990-03-230.140.005331 
1990-03-240.000.003427 
1990-03-250.000.004025 
1990-03-260.000.004528 
1990-03-270.000.004722 
1990-03-280.000.005029 
1990-03-290.150.005038 
1990-03-300.280.004641 
1990-03-310.010.004843 
1990-04-010.100.005445 
1990-04-020.090.006036 
1990-04-03T0.003932 
1990-04-040.000.005030 
1990-04-050.080.004830 
1990-04-060.000.004826 
1990-04-070.000.004522 
1990-04-080.000.004622 
1990-04-090.000.006338 
1990-04-100.540.006346 
1990-04-110.450.005130 
1990-04-120.02T04327 
1990-04-13T0.004431 
1990-04-140.300.005231 
1990-04-15T0.004734 
1990-04-16T0.005539 
1990-04-170.170.006035 
1990-04-18T0.004726 
1990-04-190.000.005437 
1990-04-200.100.005843 
1990-04-210.550.006052

1984

1984-01-01TT83122 
1984-01-020.000.063216 
1984-01-030.000.053524 
1984-01-040.000.043924 
1984-01-050.000.034118 
1984-01-060.000.023820 
1984-01-070.000.023613 
1984-01-080.000.023326 
1984-01-090.06T23224 
1984-01-10TT2269 
1984-01-11TT2205 
1984-01-120.000.022413 
1984-01-130.010.123121 
1984-01-14TT12717 
1984-01-150.000.01189 
1984-01-160.030.31247 
1984-01-170.030.32249 
1984-01-18TT213-7 
1984-01-190.000.0112-11 
1984-01-200.000.017-11 
1984-01-210.000.017-19 
1984-01-220.000.01265 
1984-01-230.030.313519 
1984-01-240.000.013733 
1984-01-250.000.013824 
1984-01-260.000.0T4031 
1984-01-27TTT3518 
1984-01-28TTT3614 
1984-01-290.080.8T3622 
1984-01-300.395.153114 
1984-01-31TT7284 
1984-02-010.000.064121 
1984-02-020.080.044527 
1984-02-030.07T13834 
1984-02-040.101.0T3729 
1984-02-050.050.622917 
1984-02-06TT2173 
1984-02-070.000.0119-4 
1984-02-080.000.01354 
1984-02-090.000.0T4823 
1984-02-100.110.0T4438 
1984-02-110.000.0T5034 
1984-02-120.010.006348 
1984-02-130.350.005638 
1984-02-140.000.006132 
1984-02-150.000.006230 
1984-02-160.100.005439 
1984-02-17T0.004944 
1984-02-180.100.005243 
1984-02-19T0.005440 
1984-02-200.000.004735 
1984-02-210.000.005127 
1984-02-220.000.006231 
1984-02-230.000.006634 
1984-02-240.000.004436 
1984-02-250.000.004628 
1984-02-260.000.004526 
1984-02-270.203.703627 
1984-02-280.090.953026 
1984-02-29TT53017

