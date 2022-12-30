December 30, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Fog to Some Storms & Then Colder with Risk of Wet Snow (But Watching Another Warm-Up Followed by an Arctic Blast with Overall Sense of the Trends to Late March)

So we had a cold with freeze in late October due to the typhoons in the Pacific, as expected, then we got the BIG warmth with near record warmth in early November & that BIG storm with gusts up 75 mph here. With the lift in the subtropics & tropics from late season hurricane activity, we did get that cold, cold surge with now in November. So, that all went to plan, then we warmed back up.
Trend was MAJOR cold with +25 below normal temperatures in mid-December. The cold ended up being delayed & skewed a bit, encompassing Christmas & leading to a White Christmas (first since 2017). I though the cold would exit before Christmas & then we'd have a mild, wet, foggy New Year's. We will indeed have a milder, foggy, wetter New Years, but we kept the cold & snow long enough for Christmas.
That said, I have worked on the trends via analog & really taking a lot of merging of the analog data with the modeling to come up with a forecast & overall outlook for the next 3 months.
So let's dig in!
________________________________________________
Rain continues into tonight before tapering to patchy drizzle after 3 a.m.
Areas of dense fog will occur & with temperatures dropping 32-38 (northwest to southeast), a few icy patches may develop along & north of a line from Earl Park to Rensselaer to Medaryville.
With lots of clouds, some patchy fog will linger into Saturday afternoon, then more widespread dense fog forms Saturday evening-night & lasts well into Sunday. Patchy drizzle is possible Saturday & some patchy drizzle & patchy light rain is possible Sunday.
Lows of 32-37 are expected Saturday night after highs of 37-43.
With lots of clouds & that fog, highs should reach 46-53 by Sunday 5 p.m. & then rise to 50-56 by midnight.
More in the way of wind overnight Sunday may tend to mix out more of the fog, improving visibility.
Rain will overspread the area Monday, followed by an embedded line of storms in the rain overnight Monday-early morning Tuesday.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two, but the main threat area with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK is south of us.
The general SLIGHT & ENHANCED RISK severe weather area are highlighted by SPC. MARGINAL RISK area will be delineated in the next outlook. That MARGINAL RISK area will likely include part of our viewing area.
Temperatures should reach 59-64 Monday night.
I am forecasting 62 at Greater Lafayette. The record for January 2 is 66 set in 1890 & for January 3, 64 set in 1880.
A total of 1-1.75" of rainfall is expected today to Tuesday.
We then turn colder, but we need to watch storm system that may impact there area somewhere near January 8.
Analog analysis & overall set-up shows potential of wet, accumulating snowfall.
We shall see. This has been a note for a couple of weeks now.
The Australian model shows the projected IR satellite indicating a phased, organized storm system tracking to our south with widespread, lift for wet snow here with northeast winds.
It is that long-range Australian model that agrees with my analog analysis outcome.
Australian liquid (10:1 ratio.....0.40 = 4" snow):
Euro shows snow as well.
Euro liquid (10:1 ratio.......0.40" = about 4" snow):
Canadian shows snow, just not as much.
Canadian (snow depth in inches):
U.S. GFS keep a lot of the snow northwest & north of our area, but brings some in here:
U.S. CFS shows the snowfall here:
I usually don't want to bury you all in data, but I will give you some sampling today into my thoughts...............
La Nina is weakening after a 3-year stint, peaking at high-end moderate levels. That could explain the now major rainfall & snowfall events headed into California, the West overall & the Southwest.
In this case, for example, I took the year where traditional moderate La Ninas were on a downhill slide. I then took those years & analyzed them, but also analyzed years with brutal cold around Christmas. 1996 actually saw the La Nina weakening like now, but also evolving into a La Nina Modoki.
So, to give some foundation to the continued forecasting, I took 1956, 1971 & 1996 for now.
1" of snow fell Christmas night in 1955 (lows then down below 0), while 1970 saw 0.3" on Christmas Day (lows down to single digits), while 1995 saw near 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Eve & Day with lows in the single digits.
However, the cold was not quite like 1983, 1989 or 2022 in any of these years just prior to Christmas.
1995-96 was similar in that we had two random surges of unseasonable cold come in October & November (after one of the hottest overall Summers on record amidst dry conditions), a product of typhoons in the Pacific & late season hurricane activity (major Hurricane Opal in the Gulf Coast in October).
Nonetheless, when I took those three years, this is how the mean temperature looked for January-February compared to normal (colder than normal).
I also want to bring up 1983. We had a hot, droughty summer, but we just lacked the October & November cold spurt, which was tied to the tropics & North Pacific.
Now, if I just take the years with historic cold waves around Christmas, the mean temperature is actually above normal.
HOWEVER..........what made this mild was 1990, not 1984. 1990 was so mild that it obscured the cold of 1984 in this merger of analog data.
When I combine all the years, they all even out to normal temperatures here.
I do side with the 1996 & 1984 data the most, given the similarities.
PURDUE UNIVERSITY AIRPORT
JANUARY 1-FEBRUARY 29, 1996:
We saw the big cold wave in two surges late January-early February, then February 23-27 warmth with peak temperature of 71.
DATE PRECIPITATION SNOW SNOW DEPTH AT OB HIGH TEMP LOW TEMP
|1996-01-01
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|36
|35
|1996-01-02
|0.27
|4.0
|0
|35
|19
|1996-01-03
|0.00
|1.0
|5
|28
|4
|1996-01-04
|0.02
|1.6
|5
|22
|2
|1996-01-05
|0.00
|0.0
|4
|21
|3
|1996-01-06
|0.00
|0.1
|3
|20
|8
|1996-01-07
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|21
|10
|1996-01-08
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|19
|4
|1996-01-09
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|32
|19
|1996-01-10
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|32
|14
|1996-01-11
|0.03
|1.9
|2
|28
|20
|1996-01-12
|0.00
|0.0
|4
|29
|18
|1996-01-13
|0.00
|0.0
|5
|40
|19
|1996-01-14
|0.00
|0.0
|3
|48
|29
|1996-01-15
|0.00
|0.0
|3
|34
|22
|1996-01-16
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|48
|21
|1996-01-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|59
|46
|1996-01-18
|0.21
|0.0
|0
|63
|13
|1996-01-19
|0.00
|0.8
|0
|13
|3
|1996-01-20
|0.00
|0.2
|0
|25
|9
|1996-01-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|35
|12
|1996-01-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|41
|30
|1996-01-23
|3.08
|0.0
|0
|46
|37
|1996-01-24
|0.11
|0.0
|0
|38
|16
|1996-01-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|33
|10
|1996-01-26
|0.19
|0.0
|0
|46
|27
|1996-01-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|28
|16
|1996-01-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|33
|13
|1996-01-29
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|13
|1996-01-30
|0.20
|0.8
|1
|15
|3
|1996-01-31
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|8
|-7
|1996-02-01
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|14
|-4
|1996-02-02
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|3
|-7
|1996-02-03
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|5
|-14
|1996-02-04
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|4
|-14
|1996-02-05
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|26
|-2
|1996-02-06
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|36
|4
|1996-02-07
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|41
|30
|1996-02-08
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|51
|35
|1996-02-09
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|29
|1996-02-10
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|61
|37
|1996-02-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|38
|31
|1996-02-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|31
|22
|1996-02-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|21
|1996-02-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|37
|29
|1996-02-15
|0.00
|0.2
|0
|33
|21
|1996-02-16
|0.00
|0.0
|M
|30
|17
|1996-02-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|32
|20
|1996-02-18
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|32
|10
|1996-02-19
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|52
|31
|1996-02-20
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|57
|38
|1996-02-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|34
|1996-02-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|46
|37
|1996-02-23
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|40
|1996-02-24
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|35
|1996-02-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|66
|39
|1996-02-26
|0.44
|0.0
|0
|71
|50
|1996-02-27
|0.38
|0.0
|0
|70
|31
|1996-02-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|31
|16
|1996-02-29
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|25
|17
After the historic 1989 Christmas freeze, 1990 was mild UNTIL LATE MARCH!
LATE MARCH TO LATE APRIL 1990 WAS AWFUL!
1990
|1990-01-01
|T
|T
|0
|32
|29
|1990-01-02
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|30
|24
|1990-01-03
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|39
|27
|1990-01-04
|0.24
|0.0
|0
|49
|34
|1990-01-05
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|49
|24
|1990-01-06
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|32
|24
|1990-01-07
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|39
|27
|1990-01-08
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|29
|1990-01-09
|T
|0.0
|0
|46
|29
|1990-01-10
|0.02
|0.0
|0
|42
|31
|1990-01-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|41
|30
|1990-01-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|41
|28
|1990-01-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|31
|16
|1990-01-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|35
|15
|1990-01-15
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|32
|1990-01-16
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|52
|38
|1990-01-17
|0.16
|0.0
|0
|62
|49
|1990-01-18
|0.33
|0.0
|0
|60
|33
|1990-01-19
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|35
|24
|1990-01-20
|0.10
|0.0
|0
|35
|26
|1990-01-21
|0.01
|0.0
|0
|40
|33
|1990-01-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|38
|32
|1990-01-23
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|47
|30
|1990-01-24
|0.02
|0.0
|0
|51
|36
|1990-01-25
|0.35
|0.0
|0
|54
|36
|1990-01-26
|T
|T
|T
|50
|21
|1990-01-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|21
|1990-01-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|54
|20
|1990-01-29
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|41
|20
|1990-01-30
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|42
|29
|1990-01-31
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|48
|21
|1990-02-01
|0.09
|0.0
|0
|51
|22
|1990-02-02
|1.12
|0.0
|0
|48
|36
|1990-02-03
|T
|0.0
|0
|37
|33
|1990-02-04
|0.39
|0.0
|0
|37
|30
|1990-02-05
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|35
|28
|1990-02-06
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|47
|29
|1990-02-07
|0.01
|0.0
|0
|45
|32
|1990-02-08
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|43
|33
|1990-02-09
|0.26
|0.0
|0
|59
|38
|1990-02-10
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|26
|1990-02-11
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|25
|1990-02-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|43
|25
|1990-02-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|56
|28
|1990-02-14
|0.04
|0.0
|0
|60
|28
|1990-02-15
|1.84
|0.0
|0
|33
|M
|1990-02-16
|0.04
|0.0
|0
|35
|32
|1990-02-17
|T
|0.0
|0
|35
|20
|1990-02-18
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|32
|21
|1990-02-19
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|42
|25
|1990-02-20
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|33
|19
|1990-02-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|21
|1990-02-22
|1.57
|0.0
|0
|56
|28
|1990-02-23
|0.55
|0.0
|0
|51
|31
|1990-02-24
|0.10
|1.0
|1
|39
|26
|1990-02-25
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|26
|7
|1990-02-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|20
|8
|1990-02-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|35
|17
|1990-02-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|44
|24
1990 APRIL WAS AWFUL! After the big warmth & flooding rainfall event mid-March (LOW temperatures in the 60s for 4 consecutive nights........a record for so early in the year)!
After March 18, we did not exceed 63 until late April & we had a series of hard freezes with trace amounts of snow.
|1990-03-01
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|30
|20
|1990-03-02
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|43
|25
|1990-03-03
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|28
|1990-03-04
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|38
|20
|1990-03-05
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|43
|26
|1990-03-06
|T
|0.0
|0
|56
|29
|1990-03-07
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|34
|22
|1990-03-08
|T
|0.0
|0
|44
|23
|1990-03-09
|0.54
|0.0
|0
|53
|39
|1990-03-10
|0.04
|0.0
|0
|59
|43
|1990-03-11
|3.85
|0.0
|0
|66
|56
|1990-03-12
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|76
|63
|1990-03-13
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|76
|62
|1990-03-14
|T
|0.0
|0
|75
|62
|1990-03-15
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|74
|62
|1990-03-16
|0.06
|0.0
|0
|69
|44
|1990-03-17
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|61
|40
|1990-03-18
|T
|0.0
|0
|50
|31
|1990-03-19
|0.09
|0.0
|0
|51
|24
|1990-03-20
|T
|T
|T
|32
|19
|1990-03-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|43
|24
|1990-03-22
|T
|0.0
|0
|59
|34
|1990-03-23
|0.14
|0.0
|0
|53
|31
|1990-03-24
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|34
|27
|1990-03-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|40
|25
|1990-03-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|28
|1990-03-27
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|47
|22
|1990-03-28
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|29
|1990-03-29
|0.15
|0.0
|0
|50
|38
|1990-03-30
|0.28
|0.0
|0
|46
|41
|1990-03-31
|0.01
|0.0
|0
|48
|43
|1990-04-01
|0.10
|0.0
|0
|54
|45
|1990-04-02
|0.09
|0.0
|0
|60
|36
|1990-04-03
|T
|0.0
|0
|39
|32
|1990-04-04
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|50
|30
|1990-04-05
|0.08
|0.0
|0
|48
|30
|1990-04-06
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|48
|26
|1990-04-07
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|22
|1990-04-08
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|46
|22
|1990-04-09
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|63
|38
|1990-04-10
|0.54
|0.0
|0
|63
|46
|1990-04-11
|0.45
|0.0
|0
|51
|30
|1990-04-12
|0.02
|T
|0
|43
|27
|1990-04-13
|T
|0.0
|0
|44
|31
|1990-04-14
|0.30
|0.0
|0
|52
|31
|1990-04-15
|T
|0.0
|0
|47
|34
|1990-04-16
|T
|0.0
|0
|55
|39
|1990-04-17
|0.17
|0.0
|0
|60
|35
|1990-04-18
|T
|0.0
|0
|47
|26
|1990-04-19
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|54
|37
|1990-04-20
|0.10
|0.0
|0
|58
|43
|1990-04-21
|0.55
|0.0
|0
|60
|52
After the historic Christmas 1983 cold (-18 on Christmas morning), another surge of brutal cold followed in late January of 1984 (low -19) & we saw another cold surge in early February with below 0. Then it was 66 on February 23!
1984
|1984-01-01
|T
|T
|8
|31
|22
|1984-01-02
|0.00
|0.0
|6
|32
|16
|1984-01-03
|0.00
|0.0
|5
|35
|24
|1984-01-04
|0.00
|0.0
|4
|39
|24
|1984-01-05
|0.00
|0.0
|3
|41
|18
|1984-01-06
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|38
|20
|1984-01-07
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|36
|13
|1984-01-08
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|33
|26
|1984-01-09
|0.06
|T
|2
|32
|24
|1984-01-10
|T
|T
|2
|26
|9
|1984-01-11
|T
|T
|2
|20
|5
|1984-01-12
|0.00
|0.0
|2
|24
|13
|1984-01-13
|0.01
|0.1
|2
|31
|21
|1984-01-14
|T
|T
|1
|27
|17
|1984-01-15
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|18
|9
|1984-01-16
|0.03
|0.3
|1
|24
|7
|1984-01-17
|0.03
|0.3
|2
|24
|9
|1984-01-18
|T
|T
|2
|13
|-7
|1984-01-19
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|12
|-11
|1984-01-20
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|7
|-11
|1984-01-21
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|7
|-19
|1984-01-22
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|26
|5
|1984-01-23
|0.03
|0.3
|1
|35
|19
|1984-01-24
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|37
|33
|1984-01-25
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|38
|24
|1984-01-26
|0.00
|0.0
|T
|40
|31
|1984-01-27
|T
|T
|T
|35
|18
|1984-01-28
|T
|T
|T
|36
|14
|1984-01-29
|0.08
|0.8
|T
|36
|22
|1984-01-30
|0.39
|5.1
|5
|31
|14
|1984-01-31
|T
|T
|7
|28
|4
|1984-02-01
|0.00
|0.0
|6
|41
|21
|1984-02-02
|0.08
|0.0
|4
|45
|27
|1984-02-03
|0.07
|T
|1
|38
|34
|1984-02-04
|0.10
|1.0
|T
|37
|29
|1984-02-05
|0.05
|0.6
|2
|29
|17
|1984-02-06
|T
|T
|2
|17
|3
|1984-02-07
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|19
|-4
|1984-02-08
|0.00
|0.0
|1
|35
|4
|1984-02-09
|0.00
|0.0
|T
|48
|23
|1984-02-10
|0.11
|0.0
|T
|44
|38
|1984-02-11
|0.00
|0.0
|T
|50
|34
|1984-02-12
|0.01
|0.0
|0
|63
|48
|1984-02-13
|0.35
|0.0
|0
|56
|38
|1984-02-14
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|61
|32
|1984-02-15
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|30
|1984-02-16
|0.10
|0.0
|0
|54
|39
|1984-02-17
|T
|0.0
|0
|49
|44
|1984-02-18
|0.10
|0.0
|0
|52
|43
|1984-02-19
|T
|0.0
|0
|54
|40
|1984-02-20
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|47
|35
|1984-02-21
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|51
|27
|1984-02-22
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|62
|31
|1984-02-23
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|66
|34
|1984-02-24
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|44
|36
|1984-02-25
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|46
|28
|1984-02-26
|0.00
|0.0
|0
|45
|26
|1984-02-27
|0.20
|3.7
|0
|36
|27
|1984-02-28
|0.09
|0.9
|5
|30
|26
|1984-02-29
|T
|T
|5
|30
|17
So, all this said, this is where I am going with temperature anomalies (with notes) now to the end of March: