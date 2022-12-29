December 29, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Windy, warmer, and increasing clouds expected for today

(WLFI) - Good Thursday morning! We are waking up to mild/spring-like temperatures across the region. Morning lows actually occurred at midnight this morning, around 48. This morning's temperatures are already running in the upper 40s to 50s in most locations.
Winds are gusting upwards to 30 mph in spots with sustained wind 10-20 mph. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 50s with strong southerly winds gusting up to 30-45 mph at times.
Clouds will be on the increase through the morning hours and we will begin to see areas of mist and drizzle, especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered rain will be likely later in the overnight hours into Friday.
Friday
Temperatures will continue to be in the 50s overnight before dropping the entire day on Friday. By midday Friday, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s. Rain will shortly come to end early Friday morning and winds will start to calm down and turn more northwesterly which will bring in cooler conditions.
More widespread/heavier rain will work in by 2-3 PM Friday afternoon. Latest model projections show the heaviest rain will fall over southern portions of Indiana. Most of the WLFI viewing area will be on the outer fringes of the heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning.
The rain will essentially continue through Friday night and Saturday morning.
New Year’s Eve Evening through Tuesday
Towards the morning hours on Saturday, the rain will start to come to an end but areas of patchy drizzle, mist, and overcast conditions will occur Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s.
Sunday will be a mostly to partly cloudy day with lows in the upper 30s and highs for the afternoon in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday will again be a partly to mostly cloudy day with some late-day heavy rain. Highs on Monday will be back well above normal. Expect 50s back in the forecast.
Monday night into Tuesday morning we could see highs in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots before our next stronger cold front works in for early Tuesday morning.
A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out but heavy rain looks likely for Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Cooler air will follow the front for the rest of the week. (See 10-Day Forecast below)
Rainfall Accumulations
0.5" to 1.25" will be possible by Saturday afternoon with the heaviest totals to the southeast portions of the viewing area. Localized flooding may occur in some locations. Especially, in low areas that are prone to flooding.
Futurecast rainfall accumulation by Saturday evening.
In total, most of the viewing area could see upwards of 1.5” to 2.25” of rain by Tuesday afternoon.
Futurecast total rainfall accumulation by Tuesday afternoon.
10-Day Forecast