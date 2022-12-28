December 28, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Milder Weather with Even Some T'Storms...Some Snow & Mild Surge, But Eyes Still On Potential Arctic Outbreak in Late January to Early February....

TODAY:
Temperatures soared into the 40s today.
The 43-47 highs today area a massive rise from the -12 to -7 actual air temperatures last week (with wind chills -32 to -46).
The strong winds just made it feel colder today with gusts 29-44 mph as of 6 p.m.
TONIGHT-THURSDAY:
Low clouds will roll back in tonight after being scoured away in dry air today.
Winds will be strong tonight with gusts 35-43 mph with sustained south winds at 20-26 mph.
Temperatures will rise from 39-46 to 43-50 by early morning.
Thursday looks rather gray & windy with gusts 35-45 mph & sustained south to south-southwest winds at 22-27 mph.
Some patchy drizzle & spotty light rain is possible.
THURSDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY NIGHT:
Showers & drizzle are likely Thursday night, followed by patchy light rain & drizzle Thursday morning to midday, then steady rainfall Friday afternoon through Friday evening & night.
Temperatures will continue to rise Thursday night with south winds gusting 36-47 mph.
We should hit 54-58 before 7 a.m. then temperatures should fall to 39-46 late in the day. Strong southerly winds before 7 a.m. should decrease to gusts from the west to 25 mph mid-morning.
With the falling temperatures, west-northwest winds will decrease a bit more to 10-22 mph Friday afternoon then 5-8 mph Friday evening.
We should fall to 35-40 Friday night with the rainfall.
SATURDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:
Widespread rainfall should continue on Saturday with highs 42-48 with north to northwest wind.
Rain continues into Saturday night, but may trend toward drizzle & light rain when the ball drops. Lows of 35-39 are expected with temperatures around 39-45 around midnight.
There will be ponding & very wet, muddy yards. Rivers & streams will be in obvious rise, but they are so low right now, they still will not be approaching flooding stage by Saturday night or Sunday.
SUNDAY:-MONDAY:
It looks mostly cloudy to cloudy for Sunday with any patchy rain ending in the morning.
Winds look west at 10-20 mph with highs 41-46.
Sunday night looks mostly cloudy with lows 32-37, followed by skies becoming cloudy with temperatures in the 46-54 range by evening as rain overspreads the area. Winds will turn to the southeast at 10-20 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT(JANUARY 2/3-TUESDAY NIGHT (JANUARY 3/4):
Temperatures will quickly rise to 59-63 by early Tuesday morning with howling south winds gusting 40-45 mph.
A severe weather outbreak is likely from southern Indiana to the Gulf Coast.
ENHANCED RISK parameters show up from northern Louisiana & southern Arkansas to Mississippi with SLIGHT RISK parameters as far north as far southern Indiana.
There are signs of MARGINAL RISK parameters making it up into our area Tuesday early morning with screaming +65 mph low-level jet & some pockets of less than 500 J/kg CAPE as +100 mph upper jet streak pivots through Midwest & mid-Mississippi Valley.
Total rainfall Thursday-Sunday & then Monday-Wednesday should run 1.50-2.50".
Rivers & streams will likely reach near flood stage, but they may not exceed, the way it looks right now. Be aware of changes to the forecast, however. If more rainfall occurs than currently expected, levels will go up.
WEDNESDAY (JANUARY 4)-SATURDAY (JANUARY 7):
After a bit of lingering rain early Wednesday, it turns tranquil overall to end that week with highs in the 30s & lows near 20 to the 20s. Skies should turn partly cloudy.
SUNDAY (JANUARY 8)-TUESDAY (JANUARY 10):
Storm system should impact our area around January 8.
GEFS ensembles show the storm with a split between the track & whether it brings rain, snow or both.
Tend to side with the CFS with a track Louisiana to southeastern Ohio.
This would put a band of wet snow over our area with temperatures near 30 to the lower 30s with strong northeast winds.
We shall see, whether or whether not this occurs, but it is a reasonably good set-up for a random wet snowfall.
MID-JANUARY TO EARLY FEBRUARY:
After a warm-up & melt-down, we trend back to Arctic air in late January to early February.
Projected 8 a.m. temperatures January 13 (big warm-up!)......
......then surges of Arctic air (implies lows -19 to -12 with <-25 wind chills):
Snowfall deep into the South with brutally cold air possible, especially January 26-30: