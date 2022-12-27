 Skip to main content
December 27, PM Weather Forecast Update-Wind, Warmth & Rain, Then Cooler for a Bit, But Much Colder Late January....

1

We are finally crawling out of the deep freeze with a big warm-up ahead!

Gusts were measured as high as 59 mph, snow totaled 0.8-4" with white-outs & wind chills as low as -46.  Power outages also occurred as temperatures dropped to as low as -12.  We saw +66 hours of wind chills <-20 in the area, while there were +40 hours of gusts +50 mph in the area.

Travel Warnings were issued for some counties & a few roadways completely closed.

____________________________________________

