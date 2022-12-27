December 27, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Wind, Warmth & Rain, Then Cooler for a Bit, But Much Colder Late January....

We are finally crawling out of the deep freeze with a big warm-up ahead!
Gusts were measured as high as 59 mph, snow totaled 0.8-4" with white-outs & wind chills as low as -46. Power outages also occurred as temperatures dropped to as low as -12. We saw +66 hours of wind chills <-20 in the area, while there were +40 hours of gusts +50 mph in the area.
Travel Warnings were issued for some counties & a few roadways completely closed.
It was the worst storm for Ontario, western New York & western Pennsylvania to northeast Ohio since the blizzards of 1978 &/or 1977.
____________________________________________
Phase 5, 6 MJO, +EPO point to warmer, wetter pattern ahead with increased severe weather risk over the southern U.S. to as far north as far southern Indiana. +NAO dominates for warmth, but all indices go back to very cold phases by late January.
+PNA is a colder phase for us & -AO tends to be colder phase for us. Both have been in these phases since early December, even with the milder times. So, the main drivers of the patterns here is December really aren't these indices right now or over the past few weeks.
In the mean-time we will have lots of clouds through Wednesday night, but it will be dry. Light freezing fog is possible tonight with temperatures 21-26 rising to 25-30 late.
We will see the winds increase with gusts 35-45 mph Wednesday to Thursday.
Patchy drizzle & light rain will arrive Thursday with highs 50-56 after highs 37-45 Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday night will run 34-41.
Rain is likely Friday with 50s, followed by another round of rainfall Saturday with near 50 to the 50s.
Rain should taper to drizzle & patchy light rain New Year's Eve to New Year's Day with 40s.
Later New Years Day looks dry, but more rain arrives Monday with the heaviest rainfall Tuesday morning with even a few t'storms.
Highs should reach 40s to 50s Monday & 56-61 Tuesday (then falling PM).
Wednesday-Thursday:
Thursday Night-Tuesday:
Total rainfall of 1.25-2.25" is expected right now with isolated higher amounts.
Rivers & streams are so low with the long-term drought that even that much rain will likely not lead to any river flooding. That is the way it looks at this point. Substantial rises will occur, but the levels all look to be below flood stage.
First graphic is where the Wabash has been over the past few days. It should drop even more over the next few days to around 1.5'.
Second graphic shows Covington Wabash gauge trends. You notice how levels are unusually low, especially for late December.
Your 10-day forecast:
Even though it will be relatively mild, it does look like it may be cold enough for wet snow around January 6-8 period.
Storm should track from California to Texas, then potentially Louisiana to Ohio.
Wet snow may occur on the northwest side of the storm into our region.
Confidence is low, but there continues to be enough of a signal to mention this.
After that mid-January looks quite warm & increasingly wet with severe weather risk in the southern U.S., but frequent bouts of rainfall here.
Some areas may see temperature as high as 61.
Surges of Arctic air are still possible late January to early February with increased snow & even some ice risk.
Below 0 temperatures are possible with wind chills <-20 as we lay a snow pack down.
Cold should back off in late February & we warm up back above normal.
Thoughts are that we go back to a winter surge in mid-March with snow/ice risk & below to well-below normal temperatures after a nice, mild, Spring-like early March.