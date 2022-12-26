December 26, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Flurries today with a big warm-up later this week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! An Alberta Clipper will be making its way into the WLFI viewing area today. With very dry air in place, just a few flurries and a couple of snow showers will be possible throughout the day. A coating on some roadways may be possible. Morning lows are in the upper teens, around 18 here in Greater Lafayette with mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will only reach up into the mid to lower 20s.
Interesting fact… With a temperature of 18 degrees this morning at the Purdue Airport, this gives us our warmest temperature since Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3:00 PM when that arctic cold front passed through. We had a high of only 0 on Friday and a low Friday morning of -9. What a weekend!!
One wave of flurries occurred this morning giving way to just a trace amount of snow across the region.
Later this afternoon, the main area of low pressure (the Alberta Clipper) will be making its way through, south of the area. This will give us a secondary push of more flurries and snow.
In total, most of the region may see only a trace to 1” of snow by the end of today. Some roadways may become slick at times. So, be aware of that if you’ll be out and about driving today.
Tuesday
Overnight lows will dip down into the lower teens as cool air comes behind the aforementioned clipper. Expect a low around 12 here in Greater Lafayette. Southerly winds will begin to work in which will help bring in warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
This will also give us a few areas of fog overnight tonight and into the morning hours on Tuesday. This is because of snow-covered ground melting and very cold ground temperatures.
Expect upper 20s for highs tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun, especially by the afternoon and early evening.
Wednesday
We will start a nice warm-up starting on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the lower 20s and then highs will be in the upper 30s with partly sunny/partly cloudy conditions. Snow melt will be occurring so areas of fog will be possible every morning for the rest of the week.
Winds will be cranking up during the day as well with gusts up to 30-40 mph at times from the south southwest which will help bring in the warmer air.
10-Day Forecast
Looking ahead to the end of the week, we will quickly get up into the 50s for highs for Thursday through Saturday. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 50s with periods of drizzle and fog by the evening.
Periods of rainfall and drizzle look likely for Friday through Sunday for the upcoming New Year’s Weekend. The good news is, we will stay above freezing so no icy commutes will occur as we move into 2023. Unfortunately, it does appear wet for most of the weekend.
Futurecast for Friday afternoon
Futurecast for Saturday evening
Futurecast for Sunday morning
The Weather Prediction Center 7-Day rainfall forecast is predicting about 1 to 1.5” inches of rainfall for the upcoming weekend for the entire viewing area up until January 3rd.
Another system may work in by the middle of next week keeping temperatures above normal with more rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs potentially in the 40s and 50s.