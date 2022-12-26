December 26, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Light Precipitation & Fog to Big Warm-Up with Wind & Rain....Then Snow Window, Followed By Warmth...Then Arctic Blast

Patchy freezing drizzle & light snow end tonight, followed by mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with wind increasing from the south.
Patchy freezing fog gives way to lots of wind (gusts 35-43 mph from the south) Wednesday with warmer weather.
Areas of drizzle & light rain are possible Thursday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & south winds gusting 35-43 mph with sustained winds at 20-25 mph. Highs will run in the 50s, followed by a round of rain with 50s Friday.
Another round of rain with lots of wind is expected Saturday-Saturday night, followed by colder weather Sunday, then turning warmer again with rain late Monday through Tuesday to Wednesday. Highs will return to the 50s with lots of wind.
Total rainfall Thursday, December 29-Wednesday, January 4, may run 1.25-2.25".
Severe weather is possible from Texas to Georgia. It may reach as far north as southern Indiana next week (MARGINAL RISK parameters).
Pattern is a bit cooler January 6-8. We have a window for an accumulating wet snowfall then as system pivots from central California to Texas to our region. It will be cold, but not really brutal like it has been.
We warm up again after that with 50s to 60 possible in mid-January with wetter conditions.
Pre-dawn of January 13 random projection:
It still looks like potential Arctic outbreak brewing after January 24 to early February with risk of snowfall events & even some ice.
You can see it loading: