 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT AND MONDAY...

A Clipper system will bring light snow accumulation to central
Indiana overnight and Monday. Snow accumulation will be from 1 to
2 inches with localized higher amounts mainly over the lower
Wabash Valley.

The snow accumulation will create some slick spots on roadways and
walkways. Motorists and pedestrians should use extra caution and
allow extra time for Holiday travel and commuting overnight and
Monday.

December 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Clipper System then Big Warmth with Rain with Narrow Window for Snow Again......Then Warmth to Another Arctic Blast....

  • Updated
  • 0
December 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Clipper System then Big Warmth with Rain with Narrow Window for Snow Again......Then Warmth to Another Arctic Blast....

Alberta Clipper races through late tonight-tomorrow with round of snow then some snow showers & flurries.

1

Total snowfall of around 1" is expected with potential of a few amounts up to 2" in the southwest part of the viewing area.  Patchy blowing & drifting will occur, but it does not look like what we just went through.

1

Winds crank up & the melt-down begins by Wednesday.

Periodic rain & drizzle arrive Thursday with rain & drizzle & fog Friday.

1

Periods of rainfall will occur Saturday-Sunday & now even as late as January 3.

Total rainfall December 29-January 3 will run 1.25-2.25", it appears.

1

It will turn abnormally warm, feeling like mid-March, with highs 55-60 & lows 50-55!  Severe weather will occur in the southern U.S.

1

It does turn colder to the 30s after January 3:

1

With it getting colder after 3rd, we have a window for even some snow around January 6-7 (as a big central & northern California storm digs into Texas & Oklahoma, then moves east-northeast with enough cold here for snow), but it then warms substantially again mid-month.

If you want brutal cold again......see below.....

1

I still think temperatures will drop way below normal with Arctic outbreak in late January to early February with opportunities for highly-impactful snow & even perhaps some ice.

Temperatures below 0 & dangerous wind chills less than -25 are expected.

We should see a SSWE (Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event) occur 3 weeks prior, signaling the start of the evolution of the Arctic outbreak.

1

Trend toward above normal precipitation in the cold wave signals active time for snow & even some of that ice.

1

Recommended for you