December 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Clipper System then Big Warmth with Rain with Narrow Window for Snow Again......Then Warmth to Another Arctic Blast....

Alberta Clipper races through late tonight-tomorrow with round of snow then some snow showers & flurries.
Total snowfall of around 1" is expected with potential of a few amounts up to 2" in the southwest part of the viewing area. Patchy blowing & drifting will occur, but it does not look like what we just went through.
Winds crank up & the melt-down begins by Wednesday.
Periodic rain & drizzle arrive Thursday with rain & drizzle & fog Friday.
Periods of rainfall will occur Saturday-Sunday & now even as late as January 3.
Total rainfall December 29-January 3 will run 1.25-2.25", it appears.
It will turn abnormally warm, feeling like mid-March, with highs 55-60 & lows 50-55! Severe weather will occur in the southern U.S.
It does turn colder to the 30s after January 3:
With it getting colder after 3rd, we have a window for even some snow around January 6-7 (as a big central & northern California storm digs into Texas & Oklahoma, then moves east-northeast with enough cold here for snow), but it then warms substantially again mid-month.
If you want brutal cold again......see below.....
I still think temperatures will drop way below normal with Arctic outbreak in late January to early February with opportunities for highly-impactful snow & even perhaps some ice.
Temperatures below 0 & dangerous wind chills less than -25 are expected.
We should see a SSWE (Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event) occur 3 weeks prior, signaling the start of the evolution of the Arctic outbreak.
Trend toward above normal precipitation in the cold wave signals active time for snow & even some of that ice.