...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow
and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and
hypothermia even if outside for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

December 22-23, Winter Storm Updates

6 p.m.

WLFI ob site:

5 p.m.

WLFI ob site:

Conditions:  Light snow 

Snow:  0.1" (dusting so far)

Temp:  16F

Wind:  WNW 19 G 29 mph

Wind Chill:  -1F

Interesting to note hole in snow over the Lafayette area.  Snow all around, but pocket of lack of snow falling at the moment, but filling in.
Low continues to strengthen rapidly with 2 mb drop in past 1.5 hours.
 
Higher winds working eastward:
39 mph....Flora Airport
38 mph....5 W Delphi
33 mph....2 W Frankfort
28 mph....SE Lafayette
4 p.m.

WLFI ob site:

Conditions:  Light snow 

Snow:  Trace (dusting so far)

Temp:  20F

Wind:  WNW 24 G 31 mph

Wind Chill:  3F

Flash freeze is underway with snow overspreading the area. Temperatures are tanking rapidly. Conditions will continue to go down-hill.
Surface low is beginning to deepen very rapidly as it approaches.
LATEST MEASURED GUSTS:
41 mph...Kentland Airport
40 mph...3 E Fowler
38 mph...6 SE Covington; 3 E Attica
37 mph...6 W Pine Village
35 mph...6 S Montmorenci; Waynetown
32 mph....Purdue Airport
30 mph...2 W Rensselaer; Rensselaer-Jasper Co. Airport; Morocco; Crawfordsville
