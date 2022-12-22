December 22-23, Winter Storm Updates

6 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: m
Snow: m
Temp: m
Wind: m
Wind Chill: m
m
_________________________________________
5 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: Light snow
Snow: 0.1" (dusting so far)
Temp: 16F
Wind: WNW 19 G 29 mph
Wind Chill: -1F
Interesting to note hole in snow over the Lafayette area. Snow all around, but pocket of lack of snow falling at the moment, but filling in.
Low continues to strengthen rapidly with 2 mb drop in past 1.5 hours.
Higher winds working eastward:
39 mph....Flora Airport
38 mph....5 W Delphi
33 mph....2 W Frankfort
28 mph....SE Lafayette
__________________________________
4 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: Light snow
Snow: Trace (dusting so far)
Temp: 20F
Wind: WNW 24 G 31 mph
Wind Chill: 3F
Flash freeze is underway with snow overspreading the area. Temperatures are tanking rapidly. Conditions will continue to go down-hill.
Surface low is beginning to deepen very rapidly as it approaches.
LATEST MEASURED GUSTS:
41 mph...Kentland Airport
40 mph...3 E Fowler
38 mph...6 SE Covington; 3 E Attica
37 mph...6 W Pine Village
35 mph...6 S Montmorenci; Waynetown
32 mph....Purdue Airport
30 mph...2 W Rensselaer; Rensselaer-Jasper Co. Airport; Morocco; Crawfordsville