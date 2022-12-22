December 22, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – *Latest Winter Storm Timing and Impacts*

(WLFI) – Good Thursday morning! The long-advertised winter storm will be working into the viewing area later this afternoon and evening. So, let’s dive right into the latest details and fresh data from this morning.
CURRENT ALERTS
As of 8:00 AM Thursday morning, the entire viewing area is currently underneath a Winter Storm Warning. Details are in the image below.
TIMING of PRECIPITATION
This Morning
Areas of light drizzle, flurries, and mist have been noted on radar and through observation sites across the viewing area. You can certainly view our Live Interactive Radar, or click here, anytime for free to stay on top of the precipitation throughout the next few days.
Temperatures will slowly rise this morning from the lower 30s to the mid 30s by later this morning. This will help give us just a light drizzle to rain later this morning and into the early afternoon.
Lunchtime
As mentioned, by 11 AM to noon, we should be seeing areas of rain and drizzle area-wide. The arctic front will still be to our west but will quickly approach our area just after noontime.
By Noon to 1 PM, our far northwestern counties will start to see that transition from rain, to sleet, then quickly to heavy snow.
The cold front will be racing eastward and will give us a quick changeover to all snow for the Greater Lafayette area by 3-5 PM.
Once the front passes, winds will become very strong and temperatures plummet very quickly. By 5-6 PM, most of the viewing area will have heavy snow occurring. This is the time when travel will become treacherous.
After 6-9 PM, snow will be widespread across the viewing area. Winds will begin to pick up drastically and temperatures will fall quickly into the 20s by this time. This will cause flash freezing. This means wet road surfaces will quickly become frozen and will lead to icy travel conditions.
The snowfall will begin to taper off by midnight tonight with temperatures in the single digits and winds gusting up to 40 to 50+ mph. Visibilities will continue to worsen as the wind picks up and causes snow to start blowing and drifting.
Friday
As far as snowfall goes, we will be seeing some scattered snow chances throughout the day. The big story will certainly be the very strong winds and brutally cold air. It may seem to be snowing all day due to blowing snow which will lead to drifting snow and lower visibilities, especially on north and south roadways.
Air temperatures all day Friday will stay below zero with highs only near and around zero. Wind chill temperatures will range from -25 to -35 degrees. Friday will be a day to stay off the roads and stay inside.
Saturday
For Saturday, thankfully the wind will begin to calm down but low chances for scattered snow will still be possible, and blowing and drifting of the snow is still in the forecast. Temperatures will continue to be brutally cold with well below zero wind chill temperatures. Highs will be near 5 degrees with morning lows below zero.
SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS
As I stated multiple times on-air this morning, snowfall accumulations will not be a big concern. Most of the area may only see 2” to 5” of snow. With slightly higher amounts to the north. It will be a dry snow so blowing and drifting will be easy to occur thus making it hard to get actual accumulation totals across the region.
WINDS
As stated above, the wind starts howling right as the front moves through this afternoon. So, tonight through Saturday morning, expect wind gusts peaking up to 50+ mph at times. This will cause blowing and drifting of snow on roadways.
Blizzard-like conditions will be likely. A blizzard, by definition from the National Weather Service, is that “the following conditions are expected to prevail for a period of 3 hours or longer: Sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 miles an hour or greater; and considerable falling and/or blowing snow (i.e., reducing visibility frequently to less than ¼ mile).
A Blizzard Warning may be issued if sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or higher with considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. These conditions are expected to prevail for a minimum of 3 hours.”
WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES
Wind chills will be another big problem. By tonight, wind chills will begin to be well below zero by 11 PM. The entire day on Friday, wind chills will easily be in -20s and -30s all day long. Low wind chills will also continue into Saturday.
(Wind chill temperatures Thurs 11 PM)
(Wind chill temperatures Fri 6 AM)
(Wind chill temperatures Sat 10 AM)
If you have to be out at all for any period of this storm system, be sure to wear multiple layers and cover any exposed skin. With the type of temperatures and wind chills expected, it may only take 10-15 minutes to develop frostbite and hypothermia.
(Image courtesy of the National Weather Service)
IMPACTS
Travel will most likely go downhill after about 3-5 PM this afternoon. It will be best to stay off roadways between this evening and up until Saturday morning/afternoon. As mentioned above, North/South roadways will likely see snow drifts occurring and windy conditions will cause problems for high-profile vehicles. Be sure to have a preparedness kit in the vehicle if you have to get out. Blankets, a flashlight, water, non-perishable food, and even a candle are great to have in your kit for your vehicle.
Power outages could also occur with the heavy/strong winds we will experience. Having a preparedness kit for your home will be wise. If you have a gas-powered generator, make sure it is at least 15 feet away outside of your home. Many injuries and deaths have occurred due to generators putting dangerous carbon monoxide fumes that go into the home.
(Image courtesy of the National Weather Service)
7-day Forecast
Looking ahead, we will still stay cold on Sunday (Christmas Day). Clear skies overnight into Sunday morning coupled with fresh snow on the ground, will give us very cold temperatures waking up on Christmas morning. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies for Christmas day along with snow on the ground giving us a white Christmas!
We will warm back up above normal for next week with highs in the 40s with some rain chances.