December 22-23, Winter Storm Updates

6 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: Snow & Blowing Snow
Snow: 0.9"
Temp: 5F
Wind: WNW 23 G 36 mph
Wind Chill: -17F
INDOT plow cams:
Peru area (US 31):
Frankfort area (SR 28):
North of Montmorenci (US 231):
Veedersburg area (US 136):
___________________________________________________________________
6 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: Snow
Snow: 0.4"
Temp: 8F
Wind: WNW 21 G 35 mph
Wind Chill: -12F
LATEST MEASURED GUSTS:
45 mph....3 SW Goodland
43 mph....3 E Fowler
41 mph.....Kentland Airport
39 mph.....Flora Airport; 5 W Delphi
38 mph....6 SE Covington; 3 E Attica; WLFI Ob Site; 4 NE Greentown
37 mph.....2 W Rensselaer; 6 W Pine Village
36 mph.....2 W Frankfort; Waynetown; Purdue Airport, Kokomo Airport
35 mph.....6 S Montmorenci
34 mph.....Forest; Walton
33 mph.....Morocco
32 mph.....Galveston Airport; 5 NW Monticello
31 mph...Rensselaer-Jasper Co. Airport; Beard; 5 E Michigantown; Grissom ARB
29 mph...Lake Village Airport; 2 W Rochester
_________________________________________
5 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: Light snow
Snow: 0.1" (dusting so far)
Temp: 16F
Wind: WNW 19 G 29 mph
Wind Chill: -1F
__________________________________
4 p.m.
WLFI ob site:
Conditions: Light snow
Snow: Trace (dusting so far)
Temp: 20F
Wind: WNW 24 G 31 mph
Wind Chill: 3F