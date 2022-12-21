 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

December 21, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dangerous Cold, Blowing & Drifting Snow in High Winds Ahead....Melting Later Next Week....

THURSDAY-SUNDAY:

Biggest issue will be dangerous cold & the wind, not BIG snowfall accumulations.  Indeed, the wind will blow all that snow around & create near/white-out conditions, but accumulations are not major (like 9" or 12" or 15" or anything like that).

Most of the snow falls Thursday evening-night to very early Friday morning.

We then see a period with NO snow.

Some snow may then pivot in from the northwest & north Friday afternoon-evening (especially northern counties) as low wraps up over Ontario with a bit more accumulation.

It is dry, fluffy snow atop a layer of ice from some rain/snow/sleet showers Thursday.

3-5" are expected total by Saturday with 5-8" on far, far northern fringe along the Kankakee River.

The snow will be very difficult to measure.  It will be a situation of only a dusting in parts of your yard, while other areas have 3" & other areas still have 12-30" as it drifts.

1

The cold will be unlike any seen around Christmas since 1983, when historic, record cold outbreak occurred.

Temperatures tank below 0 Thursday night rapidly & hover around 0 Friday before dropping back below 0 Friday night.

Wind chills of -38 to -25 are expected, which could bring frost bit in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin.

1

Winds will be very strong with gusts late tonight through Friday peaking at 45-58 mph.  Winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph.

A few power outages are possible.

This will result in poor visibility with lots of blowing & drifting snow.

Some degree of blowing & drifting will exist right up to Sunday morning with wind chills remaining less than -20 up to Sunday.

A few snow showers & flurries are possible Saturday, but we should be clearing Sunday, it appears.

SUNDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY:

A clipper may bring brief minor snow Sunday night or Monday, but more wind that lasts to Tuesday & Wednesday.  That will blow & drift more snow (winds southwest to northwest to west).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain & light glazing in parts of the area Thursday will give way to 

45

45

45

