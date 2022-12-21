December 21, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dangerous Cold, Blowing & Drifting Snow in High Winds Ahead....Melting Later Next Week....

THURSDAY-SUNDAY:
Biggest issue will be dangerous cold & the wind, not BIG snowfall accumulations. Indeed, the wind will blow all that snow around & create near/white-out conditions, but accumulations are not major (like 9" or 12" or 15" or anything like that).
Most of the snow falls Thursday evening-night to very early Friday morning.
We then see a period with NO snow.
Some snow may then pivot in from the northwest & north Friday afternoon-evening (especially northern counties) as low wraps up over Ontario with a bit more accumulation.
It is dry, fluffy snow atop a layer of ice from some rain/snow/sleet showers Thursday.
3-5" are expected total by Saturday with 5-8" on far, far northern fringe along the Kankakee River.
The snow will be very difficult to measure. It will be a situation of only a dusting in parts of your yard, while other areas have 3" & other areas still have 12-30" as it drifts.
The cold will be unlike any seen around Christmas since 1983, when historic, record cold outbreak occurred.
Temperatures tank below 0 Thursday night rapidly & hover around 0 Friday before dropping back below 0 Friday night.
Wind chills of -38 to -25 are expected, which could bring frost bit in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin.
Winds will be very strong with gusts late tonight through Friday peaking at 45-58 mph. Winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph.
A few power outages are possible.
This will result in poor visibility with lots of blowing & drifting snow.
Some degree of blowing & drifting will exist right up to Sunday morning with wind chills remaining less than -20 up to Sunday.
A few snow showers & flurries are possible Saturday, but we should be clearing Sunday, it appears.
SUNDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY:
A clipper may bring brief minor snow Sunday night or Monday, but more wind that lasts to Tuesday & Wednesday. That will blow & drift more snow (winds southwest to northwest to west).
WEDNESDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY:
Some freezing rain & light glazing in parts of the area Thursday will give way to
