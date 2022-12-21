December 21, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Dangerous Cold, Blowing & Drifting Snow in High Winds Ahead....Melting Later Next Week....

CURRENTLY:
National Weather Service offices now have Winter Storm Warnings up for much of the viewing area. Blizzard Warning is up for Porter County, just north of the Kankakee River.
Northern Indiana office will follow up with warning for White, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami. I think right now they are coordinating on which counties to put in a Blizzard Warning closer to Lake Michigan.
TODAY-TONIGHT:
It looks like partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies becoming cloudy with east wind becoming northeast with time.
Winds increase a bit tonight to 10-16 mph.
Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible late tonight. Be aware of a few slick spots in the morning if that can develop. Conditions are suitable for it with lows tonight at 30-32 after highs today at 32-38.
THURSDAY EVENING-SUNDAY:
Conditions go downhill quickly 1-4 p.m. as the Arctic front & quick change-over to snow & strong winds with plummeting temperatures AND flash freeze arrive.
Freezing drizzle/drizzle & some scattered rain will go to more widespread rain/sleet/snow then all snow.
Overall, the biggest issue will be dangerous cold & the wind, not BIG snowfall accumulations. Indeed, the wind will blow all that snow around & create near/white-out conditions, but accumulations are not major (like 9" or 12" or 15" or anything like that).
Most of the snow falls Thursday evening-night to very early Friday morning.
We then see a period with NO snow.
Some snow may then pivot in from the northwest & north Friday afternoon-evening (especially northern counties) as low wraps up over Ontario with a bit more accumulation.
It is dry, fluffy snow atop a layer of ice from some rain/snow/sleet showers Thursday.
3-5" are expected total by Saturday with 5-8" on far, far northern fringe along the Kankakee River.
The snow will be very difficult to measure. It will be a situation of only a dusting in parts of your yard (where wind has blown all of the snow away), while other areas have 3" or 5" & other areas still have 12-30" as it drifts.
The cold will be unlike any seen around Christmas since 1983, when historic, record cold outbreak occurred.
Temperatures tank below 0 Thursday night rapidly & hover around 0 Friday before dropping back below 0 Friday night.
Wind chills of -38 to -25 are expected, which could bring frost bit in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin.
Winds will be very strong with gusts late tonight through Friday peaking at 45-58 mph. Winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph.
A few power outages are possible.
This will result in poor visibility with lots of blowing & drifting snow.
Some degree of blowing & drifting will exist right up to Sunday morning with wind chills remaining less than -20 up to Sunday.
A few snow showers & flurries are possible Saturday, but we should be clearing Sunday, it appears.
SUNDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY:
A clipper may bring brief minor snow Sunday night or Monday, but more wind that lasts to Tuesday & Wednesday. That will blow & drift more snow (winds southwest to northwest to west).
WEDNESDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY:
Some freezing rain & light glazing in parts of the area Thursday will give way to some periodic rain & drizzle Friday with fog.
Temperatures will climb from the 30s to the 40s.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY:
The most widespread rainfall appears to be on New Years Eve with strong southwest winds & temperatures in the 40s.
It then exits early New Years Day with strong north winds to 35 mph & temperatures falling back to the 20s with a few flurries.
Between Thursday & early Sunday morning, we may end up with 0.90-1.50" of total rainfall, resulting in river rises. Ice on creeks may jam up too, leading to fluctuating water (even local overflow) levels on various parts of the stream.
JANUARY 1-3:
It look tranquil with temperatures warming back up to highs in the 30s to then 40s with lows teens first then rising back to the 20s.
JANUARY 4-6 SYSTEM:
We warm back up with highs 40s & 50s with rainfall with this system. It should strengthen very rapidly to our northwest to north January 5-6, resulting in potential wind event for the area with gusts 45-55 mph.
0.70-1.30" rainfall is possible with river & stream rises reaching flood stage.
Severe weather event could occur from Texas & Arkansas to Mississippi.