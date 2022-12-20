December 20, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Highly-Impactful Winter Weather Late Week to Early Weekend & Some More Wintry Weather Even Early Next Week Before We Warm

1. Big winter weather impacts Thursday evening-Sunday with combination of brutal cold, wind & round of snow with lots of blowing & drifting snow with poor visibility.
2. Flash freeze 5-9 p.m. west to east Thursday after some rain mixed with sleet/snow showers during the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures drop 30s to single digits extremely rapidly with wind chills going from near 30 to -20 very rapidly, as well.
3. Howling winds develop from the west to northwest. Gusts should peak at 45-58 mph in the late Thursday night to Friday night time period.
4. A few power outages are possible.
5. Wind chills drop to as low as -38 to -25 with -20 or less wind chills possible for 66 hours.
6. Greatest impacts from the conditions: Thursday night-Friday night.
7. Blowing & drifting will not completely cease until late Sunday.
8. 3-6" snowfall accumulation with southern half more like 3-4" & then higher amounts like 4.5s & 5s trending as you go northward. Best chance of exceeding 6" is in far north/northwest.
9. Dry, powdery snow will blow around easily & with the wind, it will be difficult to measure. Some ground will be nearly bare, while other areas have drifts of 2 feet.
10. Dry slot possible part of Friday that would shut snow off a bit. In that case, snow Thursday night, lull, then some more.
11. Overall period of falling snow is Thursday evening to Friday evening with periods of blizzard conditions.
12. Travel greatly impacted Thursday evening to Saturday with effects even to Sunday.
13. If I were going to distance travel, I'd do it Sunday over any days.
14. Storm will deepen rapidly & have potential to bomb out over western Ontario.
Watch the cold roar in (actual air temperatures)!
Timing of flash freeze (Arctic front):
Snowfall totals:
An Alberta Clipper system may bring wave of minor accumulating snowfall Sunday night or Monday here & increase the winds once again.
This will lead to more blowing & drifting snow with gusts to 35 mph.
Winds diminish on Tuesday, but it does look colder again on Tuesday after we warm to near 21 on Monday.
I can't even rule out a bit of snow Wednesday with increasing winds, followed by brief freezing rain becoming all rain showers around New Years with foggy weather.
Temperature should warm to the 30s & 40s.
Some rain is possible Thursday & Friday, but not before we may see a period of freezing rain Thursday morning to midday.
Overall milder pattern ensues, especially in mid-January with big thaw & 50s to even 60 briefly possible. Severe weather will impact the southern U.S. to even the Lower Ohio Valley. We may see a few t'storms even here.
However, Arctic blast will return in late January to early February with snow risk. Temperatures will likely return below 0 with wind chills less than -20 once again.