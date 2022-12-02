December 2, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Windy, Colder Weather Then Some More Showers & Watching Storm Tracks Late Next Week to at Least December 20

Highs this evening reached 51-55 with surges or pulses of strong winds with peak gusts as of 11 p.m. measured 33-58 mph.
Per properly-sited private, in addition to AWOS/ASOS & INDOT weather stations, shows the Townsend Farm east of Michigantown has measured the highest gust so far at 58.2 mph at 7:29 p.m.
Some scattered showers tonight with some pulses of some 40-55 mph gusts are possible (isolated +55 mph gusts) as winds turn to the northwest.
Clearing will occur late & temperatures will tank to 24-30.
Later tonight, northwest winds will drop a bit to 20-45 mph.
Winds chills of 8-16 are expected.
Tomorrow features lots of sun with 30-34, but northwest winds 20-40 mph, before diminishing quickly in the evening.
For the Christmas parade in downtown Lafayette, looks like much less wind, but it will be cold.
After a period of cloudiness part of Sunday, we turn mostly sunny later in the day.
Lows of 18-23 will give way to highs of 35-41 with a southwest wind at 10-17 mph.
So.........latest tweaks to the forecast based on new data.........
In a nutshell..............the next 10 days:
As for Monday, we cloud up with 43-47 with southwest wind.
A few showers are possible late in the day to early in the night.
Heaviest rainfall is south of our area.
Showers pass late Tuesday to early Wednesday with 40s.
Storm track is important to Thursday-Thursday night & Sunday-Monday to Tuesday systems.
Cold will be sinking southward & how far north or far south each system tracks will determine whether it is all snow, a mix of snow & ice or snow, ice & rain or some systems just rain & mix & some just mix & snow, while another is just snow or just rain.
It is hard to tell right now as 200 miles would make a huge different & that is tiny variable this far out.
However, it has been something on our radar for a while now & it will continue to be monitored.
The GEFS Ensembles indicate definite active pattern with many storm systems & cold sinking south, but a lack of continuity on tracks.
Overall trend is to get the cold coming south & colder pattern (overall) occurring December 6 through at least December 20 now.
I was originally thinking some surges of temperatures up to 25 degrees below normal.
In the stretch we will need to watch all of these storm tracks.
After a big mild burst near Christmas, we then tend to get much colder again before we turn much milder with above normal temperatures for a while in mid-January (with a nice big thaw).
Opportunities for snowfall & ice tend to reside with in that December 6-20 period & then very late December to around January 13.
We will continue to monitor.