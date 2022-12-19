 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

December 19, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Blizzard Conditions & Dangerous Cold Ahead....

Few flurries/light snow showers possible tonight-early Tuesday & Tuesday night-early Wednesday.  Otherwise it is very tranquil with lack of wind & highs in the 30s & lows near 20 to the 20s.

Clipper north & storm system south do not look to phase, thus prevent widespread, solid snowfall event here.

BIG WEATHER IMPACTS THURSDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY.....& EVEN SUNDAY.... 

1.  Rain/sleet/snow to all snow Thursday evening-night.
2.  Flash freeze Thursday night resulting in layer of ice under snow....Flash freeze west to east over area between 8 & 10:30 p.m., it appears.
3.  Gusts 45-58 mph Friday-Friday night, 40-45 mph Saturday, 30-35 mph Sunday.
4.  Some power outages possible.
5.  Blizzard conditions expected Friday-Friday night....Winter Storm Warnings will occur, possible upgrade to Blizzard Warning for part of area.
6.  Poor visibility with significant blowing & drifting snow.
7.  Temperatures tank from 30s to 0s quickly Thursday night.
8.  Temperatures drop below 0 rapidly Thursday evening with wind chills 9.  9.  Few to several inches of snow expected, but exact amounts unclear.
10.  We are NOT getting two feet or a foot, regardless of the chatter on-line.
11.  Blowing & drifting will continue Saturday despite snow tapering.
12.  Blowing & drifting will not really cease until Sunday evening.  It returns Monday-Monday night.
13.  Wind chills of less than -20 may occur for up to 65 hours (Thursday late evening to Sunday late afternoon)
14.  This is the most impactful winter around Christmas time since 1983.
15.  Big airport delays & back-ups nationwide.
Clipper possible Monday....track is uncertain.

Potential there for it to track in such a way that brings us some more accumulating snowfall.

Winds also blow & drift snow around Monday to Wednesday.

It turns much warmer with even bout of rain & fog near start of January.

Another Arctic blast with more snow & below 0 temperatures (less than -20 wind chills) is ahead in late January to early February after mild spell with even 50s.

Analogs tend to warm-up late February to early March then mid-March ice & snow hit with unseasonable cold.

We then turn much warmer at end of March.

This is based on a pattern & overall winter to early Spring pattern that I find matches up with several other years.

