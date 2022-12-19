December 19, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Blizzard Conditions & Dangerous Cold Ahead....

Few flurries/light snow showers possible tonight-early Tuesday & Tuesday night-early Wednesday. Otherwise it is very tranquil with lack of wind & highs in the 30s & lows near 20 to the 20s.
Clipper north & storm system south do not look to phase, thus prevent widespread, solid snowfall event here.
BIG WEATHER IMPACTS THURSDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY.....& EVEN SUNDAY....
1. Rain/sleet/snow to all snow Thursday evening-night.
2. Flash freeze Thursday night resulting in layer of ice under snow....Flash freeze west to east over area between 8 & 10:30 p.m., it appears.
3. Gusts 45-58 mph Friday-Friday night, 40-45 mph Saturday, 30-35 mph Sunday.
4. Some power outages possible.
5. Blizzard conditions expected Friday-Friday night....Winter Storm Warnings will occur, possible upgrade to Blizzard Warning for part of area.
6. Poor visibility with significant blowing & drifting snow.
7. Temperatures tank from 30s to 0s quickly Thursday night.
8. Temperatures drop below 0 rapidly Thursday evening with wind chills 9. 9. Few to several inches of snow expected, but exact amounts unclear.
10. We are NOT getting two feet or a foot, regardless of the chatter on-line.
11. Blowing & drifting will continue Saturday despite snow tapering.
12. Blowing & drifting will not really cease until Sunday evening. It returns Monday-Monday night.
13. Wind chills of less than -20 may occur for up to 65 hours (Thursday late evening to Sunday late afternoon)
14. This is the most impactful winter around Christmas time since 1983.
15. Big airport delays & back-ups nationwide.
Clipper possible Monday....track is uncertain.
Potential there for it to track in such a way that brings us some more accumulating snowfall.
Winds also blow & drift snow around Monday to Wednesday.
It turns much warmer with even bout of rain & fog near start of January.
Another Arctic blast with more snow & below 0 temperatures (less than -20 wind chills) is ahead in late January to early February after mild spell with even 50s.
Analogs tend to warm-up late February to early March then mid-March ice & snow hit with unseasonable cold.
We then turn much warmer at end of March.
This is based on a pattern & overall winter to early Spring pattern that I find matches up with several other years.