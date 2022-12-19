 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches
and cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where
confidence is highest for the three major hazards of snow,
wind, and cold. Areas to the south and east are likely to see
the wind and cold, but confidence on the snow remains low. A
flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures
dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the
transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

December 19, 11 PM Weather Forecast-Very Impactful Winter Weather Ahead with Flash Freeze, Blizzard Conditions, Dangerous Wind Chills Ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
Few flurries & light snow showers are possible tonight-very early tomorrow & again tomorrow night.  Otherwise it is tranquil with lack of much wind now to Wednesday with seasonable cold for late December.

2

MOST IMPACTFUL CHRISTMAS TIME WEATHER FOR THE AREA SINCE 1983.....

BIG WEATHER IMPACTS THURSDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY.....& EVEN SUNDAY..... 

1.  Rain/sleet/snow to all snow Thursday evening-night with sudden BIG surge in the wind Thursday evening.
2.  Flash freeze Thursday night resulting in layer of ice under snow.....Flash Freeze should occur 8-10 p.m. Thursday evening.
3.  Gusts 40-52 mph Thursday night, 45-58 mph Friday-Friday night, 40-45 mph Saturday, 30-35 mph Sunday.
4.  Blizzard conditions expected Friday-Friday night......possible upgrade to Blizzard Warning for part of the viewing area....at least Winter Storm Warning area-wide.
5.  Poor visibility with significant blowing & drifting snow.
6.  Temperatures tank from 30s to 0s quickly Thursday night.
7.  Temperatures drop below 0 rapidly Thursday evening with wind chills dropping less than -25 to as low as -38 by Friday.
8.  Few to several inches of snow expected, but exact amounts unclear.
9.  We are NOT getting two feet or a foot, regardless of the chatter on-line.
10.  Blowing & drifting will continue Saturday despite snow tapering.
11.  Blowing & drifting will not really cease until Sunday evening.  It returns Monday-Monday night.
12.  Wind chills of less than -20 may occur for up to 65 hours (Thursday late evening to Sunday late afternoon)
13.  This is the most impactful winter around Christmas time since 1983....major snowstorm & historic cold hit that Christmas.
14.  Big airport delays & back-ups nationwide.
1
1

Has been looking like another snow/ice system after Christmas to near New Year's.

Thoughts are that this system will pivot through Midwest Monday or Tuesday of next week as vigorous Alberta Clipper with wind & snow.

Track is still uncertain, however.

Nonetheless, it will bring blowing & drifting snow to the area Monday-Tuesday to Wednesday even if we miss out on a lot of the snow.

Canadian & U.S. modeling has it bringing a few inches of new snow just west of our area.  However, Euro has us getting the few inches of snow.

I really prefer the Euro right now, but I still put snow with question mark for Monday (&/or possibly Tuesday).

The thermal gradient or baroclinic zone seems to match up better with the Euro per analog (history of very similar situations).  The clipper would ride that baroclinic zone southeastward with the sweet spot for frontagenetical banding of snow here.  That's my early thinking anway.

1
1

Big warm-up occurs after that.  It may actually just rain & be very foggy at the start of January.

Another Arctic Blast is looming, however.

Thoughts are that after much milder weather (with even some 50s), we turn bitterly cold with more snow in late January to early February.  More overnight lows below zero with less than -20 wind chills are expected.

Late February to early March should cycle back mild, it appears.

Analog data & long-range trends in the Pacific suggest mid-March ice/snow hit with big cold, cold shot, then much warmer at the end of March.

