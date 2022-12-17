December 17, 7:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Highly-Impactful Winter Weather Late Week with Snow, High Winds & Brutal Cold

Brutal cold & conditions are ahead by late next week after 20s & 30s early in the week....
THURSDAY (22) HIGH/MORNING LOW: 28/25
FRIDAY (23)...........6/1
SATURDAY (24)......8/-4
SUNDAY (25)......11/-10
MONDAY (26).....17/-7
First, scattered snow showers taper to flurries tonight. Watch for some slick spots on roadways.
Gradual clearing southwest to northeast Sunday after a few flurries is expected.
Brief wave of snow showers is expected Monday night-Tuesday morning with 1" or less of accumulation possible.
Main storm is late week.
Snow begins Thursday, peaks Thursday night-Friday morning, then goes to scattered snow showers & flurries Friday-Friday night with lake effect northeast.
This is a strong storm with snow occurring deep into the South.
Note the projected snowfall accumulations with the storm.
A few to several inches are possible here.
CIPS analog continues to support this notion.
Watch the brutal air come in on howling north to northwest winds.
Watch the cold invade the South. Freezing line may reach south-central Florida!
Wind will be a major problem Thursday PM to Friday with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This, combined with the snow & blowing snow may create near/blizzard or near white-out conditions.
The brutal cold with wind chills -30 to -20 Friday night will add to the roughness of the weather.
The winds should subside gradually Saturday, but deep drifts will be issue.
The warmer weather arrives after Christmas. 30s to 40s are possible.
We may drop back below 0 with more snowfall.
Snow may occur closer to New Year's Eve.
Cold begins dumping back south in late January after the mild spell.
The cold continues into early February.
Rain, some t'storms & 50s to 60 are possible.
We then look to drop back below 0 with more snowfall.