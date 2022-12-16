December 16, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Snow & the Coldest Christmas Morning Since 2000 & Coldest Christmas Day Since 1985 Expected

More snow showers are expected in waves tonight through tomorrow to tomorrow night.
1" or less of accumulation will occur at times. Isolated 1-2" amounts cannot be ruled out, best chance northeast.
West winds may gust to 28-38 through tomorrow.
Slow clearing trend southwest to northeast is expected Sunday afternoon with a few flurries & west winds gusting to 25 mph.
Brief wave of light snow is possible Monday night-Tuesday morning. Some very minor accumulation cannot be ruled out.
Miller Type B Nor'Easter will blow up on the East Coast around Christmas after Alberta Clipper system pivots through our area Thursday with snow & wind.
The clipper transfers its energy & moisture to the coastal low. This would decrease snowfall totals here some, but it really enhances then east & southeast of our area.
Some snow showers are still possible Friday, mainly from lake effect as bitterly cold air sends wind chills to as low as -15 Friday & -25 Friday night.
Nonetheless, latest modeling is indicative of these amounts on the ground Christmas Eve:
Wind will be a big issue Thursday-Friday with blowing & drifting of what snow we do have.
Brutal cold, reduced visibility, the snowfall at a very busy travel time will make for a high-impact event here & very high impact east of our region with developing Nor'Easter.
It looks like the coldest Christmas morning since 2000 when the low was -12 with 7" of snow on the ground.
With a high of 11, it should be the coldest Christmas Day since 1985 when the high was 5 above.
After a brief warm-up with even a clipper with some snow toward New Year's, we turn much colder as we end December & move into early January.