December 16, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Snow Showers, Then More Widespread Snow & Bitter Cold Ahead...

Two shortwaves will pivot through late tonight-Saturday AM & later Saturday, increasing snow showers over the area.
1" or less.....isolated 1-2" snow.........
Some gradual clearing Sunday after a few flurries in the morning will give way to sun, then increasing clouds Monday.
Wave of snow is possible Monday night-Tuesday morning.
Some very minor accumulation is possible of 1" or less.
Strong clipper will then merge with developing Nor'Easter for major winter storm for the East & Northeast.
Here, looks like snow Thursday to Thursday night & some linger snow showers Friday with a lot of wind & brutally cold air.
Widespread snow, significant blowing snow with greatly-reduced visibility, combined with the brutal air & major travel period will result in high-impact event here.
Temperatures will drop to +25 degrees BELOW normal.
Note the projected accumulations with the strong clipper & then Nor'Easter:
Coldest Christmas morning since 2000 & coldest Christmas Day since 1985 are still expected.
After temperatures warm after Christmas & we see some melting, we will need to watch the time period near New Year's with snow followed by potential strong winds & another round of Arctic air with lows below 0.
All data point to big mid-January thaw after more snow & cold in early January.
Drier weather will segway into rain & t'storms with severe risk as far north as parts of Indiana. Temperatures may skyrocket to 25 degrees ABOVE normal.
However cold & snow will return in late, late January to early February after this respite.