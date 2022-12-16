 Skip to main content
December 16, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Snow Showers, Then More Widespread Snow & Bitter Cold Ahead...

  Updated
  • 0
Two shortwaves will pivot through late tonight-Saturday AM & later Saturday, increasing snow showers over the area.

1" or less.....isolated 1-2" snow.........

1

Some gradual clearing Sunday after a few flurries in the morning will give way to sun, then increasing clouds Monday.

Wave of snow is possible Monday night-Tuesday morning.

Some very minor accumulation is possible of 1" or less.

1

Strong clipper will then merge with developing Nor'Easter for major winter storm for the East & Northeast.

Here, looks like snow Thursday to Thursday night & some linger snow showers Friday with a lot of wind & brutally cold air.

Widespread snow, significant blowing snow with greatly-reduced visibility, combined with the brutal air & major travel period will result in high-impact event here.

Temperatures will drop to +25 degrees BELOW normal.

1

Note the projected accumulations with the strong clipper & then Nor'Easter:

1

Coldest Christmas morning since 2000 & coldest Christmas Day since 1985 are still expected.

2

After temperatures warm after Christmas & we see some melting, we will need to watch the time period near New Year's with snow followed by potential strong winds & another round of Arctic air with lows below 0.

All data point to big mid-January thaw after more snow & cold in early January.

Drier weather will segway into rain & t'storms with severe risk as far north as parts of Indiana.  Temperatures may skyrocket to 25 degrees ABOVE normal.

However cold & snow will return in late, late January to early February after this respite.

