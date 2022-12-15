December 15, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update-Multiple Systems with Some Snow Then Arctic Blast....Lack of Melting Would Ensure Snow on Christmas

Scattered snow showers will occur this evening to Saturday periodically.
1" or less of accumulation is possible at times. 1-2" may occur in some areas of our far northern/northeastern areas.
Watch for some slick spots morning & evening-night tonight, Friday night & Saturday night.
It will be breezy to windy & cold with highs 20s to lower 30s & lows near 20 to the 20s.
Wind chills may drop to single digits at night.
It also looks pretty gray.
Sunday looks to have a few flurries with some sun & 20s.
Some snow showers cannot be ruled out for Monday night-Tuesday morning.
Lack of phasing with Alberta Clipper & southern storm system will keep any snowfall that can occur here less than 1". That is the way it looks right now.
Heavier totals are shaping up southwest of our region.
Arctic front & clipper passages that drop any snowfall would ensure snow on the ground for Christmas given the cold temperatures.
Strong winds are expected, blowing & drifting any snow about.
So, impacts with the Arctic air, any snow & the wind are pretty high for the Thursday-Friday time frame.
CIPS analog shows the tendency for snowfall a few days before Christmas:
Analog shows the brutal cold keeping it on the ground:
GEFS Ensembles for near Thursday next week (model run over & over at once for various outcomes):
Brutal cold with temperatures +25 degrees below normal would ensure snow on the ground at Christmas:
Analog shows high potential of wind chill dropping below -20 (slight potential to drop to below -30):
Dropping below 0 is ensured, but there is a chance of dropping to less than -10 in the analog analysis:
Christmas Day looks bitterly cold, but we warm nicely by around December 28, but another round of cold should follow with snow risk.
The big warm-up still looks to be mid-January after snow & cold. Temperatures may reach above to well-above normal. Dry weather will occur at first, then wet weather will follow.