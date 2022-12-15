December 15, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Snow Showers with Some Accumulation....Then More Snow, Wind & Bitterly Cold Weather Ahead...

Wave of snow showers have already brought a dusting to coating in the area with a few slick spots.
A few more snow showers are expected overnight, but we may see a period of more enhanced snow showers pass tomorrow morning, mainly at the end & just after the commute.
That may bring 1" of snow or less & lead to some slick spots.
Some scattered snow showers will occur in the afternoon, but another round of enhanced snow showers may occur tomorrow evening &/or Saturday morning with 1" of snow or less with slick spots.
Some snow showers will also continue through Saturday.
It will be windy & cold.
A few flurries are possible Sunday, mainly in the north & AM. Some clearing will occur, especially in the southern half to two-thirds of the viewing area.
We cloud up Monday. We are watching Monday night-Tuesday AM for some snow.
There is a clipper & a southern storm system.
If they phase, we may have a bigger snow here.
If they remain separate, then just some snow showers, but perhaps enough for some very minor accumulation.
CIPS analog data shows high potential of accumulating snowfall Thursday of next week (though not significant right now):
This will be highly-impactful given the busy travel days & the strong winds & then Arctic air that will occur with the system. Any amount of snow will blow & drift about.
In this Arctic outbreak, freeze may occur as far south as Orlando & the north end of Lake Okeechobee.
Well-below normal temperatures will follow with overnight lows below 0 & wind chills less than -20!
It could be the coldest Christmas in at least 22 years!
There is a very high potential of temperatures dropping below 0 per analog:
After Christmas, brutal cold briefly abates!
It re-load & return at the end of December to early January, it appears.
This may occur with a storm system that brings rain/mix then snow & lots of wind around New Years Eve.
Potential is there. We will monitor. It is a good set-up for it.
