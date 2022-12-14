 Skip to main content
...GUSTY WINDS EARLY THIS MORNING...

A low pressure system moving through the area will bring wind
gusts to around 50 MPH at times through 300 AM EST.

Use caution if traveling early this morning, especially if driving
a high profile vehicle.

December 14, 12:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heavier Rainfall, Wind, Then Much Colder with Highly-Impactful Winter Weather Event Thursday of Next Week....

1

Rainfall from overnight-this morning varies from only 0.06" to as much as 0.45".

Winds have been strong at times.  Peak measured gusts:

42 mph....3 E Fowler; 2 W Rochester

38 mph...6 SE Covington

37 mph....Kentland Airport; 5 E Michigantown

36 mph....Athens; 3 W Frankfort

35 mph...Flora Airport; 6 W Pine Village

34 mph....Morocco; 2 W Rensselaer

33 mph....Walton

32 mph....Purdue Airport

31 mph....Forest; 5 W Delphi; Rochester-Fulton County Airport; Rensselaer-Jasper County Airport

30 mph....Peru Airport; Darlington; Waynetown; Logansport-Cass County Airport

Drizzle gives way to heavier, driving cold rain this evening-part of tonight with strong winds gusting as high as +45 mph at times overnight.

1-2" total rainfall from overnight through tonight is still expected.

Rain tapers to just a few showers tomorrow morning, then a few breaks in the clouds possible before we are overcast quickly again.

Temperatures will fall tomorrow afternoon into the 30s.

Strong east-southeast winds tonight will become southwest.  Gusts of 40 mph will occur at times tonight-tomorrow.

1

Snow showers then pivot in Thursday evening-night & then into Friday.

Local less than 1" accumulations are possible with temperatures dropping to 27-30 rise to only 30-33 Friday.

It will be breezy, but not all-out windy, with gusts to 26 mph from the west to west-northwest.

2

Saturday may feature a few flurries/snow showers with a couple flurries then Sunday.  Highs will only run in the 20s with lows in the teens to 20 with breezy conditions.

System Monday-Tuesday is showing tendency to stay southwest of our area.  Will still keep potential of some snow showers there due to uncertainty.

High-impactful system will pivot through late next week with high winds, driving, accumulating snow with blowing & drifting & bitterly cold air roaring in.

A few to several inches of snow are possible with winds gusting +40 mph with temperatures falling from near 30 to single digits & wind chills eventually dropping to less than -20.

Timing is centered around Thursday for big impacts.

With the cold to follow, this pretty much ensures us a White Christmas, making my record 12-2!

1

We should drop below 0 Friday & Saturday nights!

Temperatures well-below normal are expected through Christmas.

Note the bitterly cold air & how it does moderate briefly after Christmas (above freezing) then another surge arrives at the end of December to early January & we are back below 0 at night (potentially as low as -11!):

1

A few clippers with lots of wind & some snow showers dominate in this pattern after the bigger snow late next week.

1

It still look like that BIG January thaw will occur mid-January with temperatures above to well-above normal for a bit after some more snow in early January.

Much colder weather & snow & ice should then follow late, late January & into early February.

