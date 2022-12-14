December 14, 12:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heavier Rainfall, Then Much Colder with Highly-Impactful Winter Weather Event Thursday of Next Week....

Rainfall from overnight-this morning varies from only 0.06" to as much as 0.45".
Winds have been strong at times. Peak measured gusts:
42 mph....3 E Fowler; 2 W Rochester
38 mph...6 SE Covington
37 mph....Kentland Airport; 5 E Michigantown
36 mph....Athens; 3 W Frankfort
35 mph...Flora Airport; 6 W Pine Village
34 mph....Morocco; 2 W Rensselaer
33 mph....Walton
32 mph....Purdue Airport
31 mph....Forest; 5 W Delphi; Rochester-Fulton County Airport; Rensselaer-Jasper County Airport
30 mph....Peru Airport; Darlington; Waynetown; Logansport-Cass County Airport
Drizzle gives way to heavier, driving cold rain this evening-part of tonight.
1-2" total rainfall from overnight through tonight is still expected.
Rain tapers to just a few showers tomorrow morning, then a few breaks in the clouds possible before we are overcast quickly again.
Temperatures will fall tomorrow afternoon into the 30s.
Strong east-southeast winds tonight will become southwest. Gusts of 40 mph will occur at times tonight-tomorrow.
Snow showers then pivot in Thursday evening-night & then into Friday.
Local less than 1" accumulations are possible with temperatures dropping to 27-30 rise to only 30-33 Friday.
It will be breezy, but not all-out windy, with gusts to 26 mph from the west to west-northwest.
Saturday may feature a few flurries/snow showers with a couple flurries then Sunday. Highs will only run in the 20s with lows in the teens to 20 with breezy conditions.
System Monday-Tuesday is showing tendency to stay southwest of our area. Will still keep potential of some snow showers there due to uncertainty.
High-impactful system will pivot through late next week with high winds, driving, accumulating snow with blowing & drifting & bitterly cold air roaring in.
A few to several inches of snow are possible with winds gusting +40 mph with temperatures falling from near 30 to single digits & wind chills eventually dropping to less than -20.
Timing is centered around Thursday for big impacts.
With the cold to follow, this pretty much ensures us a White Christmas, making my record 12-2!
We should drop below 0 Friday & Saturday nights!
Temperatures well-below normal are expected through Christmas.
Note the bitterly cold air & how it does moderate briefly after Christmas (above freezing) then another surge arrives at the end of December to early January & we are back below 0 at night (potentially as low as -11!):
A few clippers with lots of wind & some snow showers dominate in this pattern after the bigger snow late next week.
It still look like that BIG January thaw will occur mid-January with temperatures above to well-above normal for a bit after some more snow in early January.
Much colder weather & snow & ice should then follow late, late January & into early February.