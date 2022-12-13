December 13, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cold Wind-Driven Rain Giving Way to Much Colder Weather & Snow Opportunities...

It was a raw one today with highs only 36-41 with a strong east-southeast wind after 30-34 this morning.
Round of widespread moderate rainfall passes tonight-tomorrow morning with strong east-southeast winds of 20-45 mph. That rain will be driven into sheets. With temperatures 37-42, wind chills will run near 30 to the lower 30s!
Rain continues through the day tomorrow, but it will not be as heavy. It will be just a thick drizzle at times blown in on east-southeast to southeast winds up to 35 mph.
Heavier rain returns tomorrow evening & into tomorrow night.
After highs of 44-50 tomorrow, lows of 36-41 are expected tomorrow night.
Rain will taper to just a few showers Thursday morning with wind shift to the southwest (gusts 30-40 mph). After highs of 37-43, temperatures may slowly fall to 33-38 by late afternoon.
A few breaks in the clouds are possible part of the morning to midday, followed by cloudy skies again.
Some scattered snow showers are then possible Thursday evening-night with lows
Some scattered snow showers & flurries will occur Friday-Saturday.
Some places may see less than 1" of accumulation. Best chance of 1" or 2" would be Fulton County where lake enhancement will occur once the wind turns to the northwest.
Highs will only run 24-29 with lows 18-23.
Some snow may occur Monday night-Tuesday morning with some very minor accumulation possible, but confidence is not particularly high at the moment.
The bigger storm is later next week with strong winds & accumulating snowfall.
Clipper & southern system may or may not phase, but either way it looks like snow here. Naturally, if they phase south of our area, the totals will be higher, but wind will make for widespread blowing & drifting snow & greatly reduced visibility. Bitterly cold air will blast in with potential of temperatures dropping to 25 degrees below normal, perhaps even more!
We should drop below 0 next Friday night (December 23-24) for lows!
Normal highs/lows at that time for the viewing area are 35-37/18-21.
It is doubtful much will melt from the late next week event up to Christmas Eve or Day. So, even if none falls on Christmas Eve or Day, it may still turn out to be a White Christmas (1" of snow more greater on the ground Christmas morning). The odds are pretty high!
There is the cold coming in waves. The core of it is at the end of next week!
Temperatures will warm briefly around December 27-28, but thinking another cold surge arrives near New Years & lasts into early January with snow risk.
The warmth is dominant in mid-January. It looks drier at first, then wetter with even a few storms.
Much colder weather with snow & ice risk should return late January to early February.