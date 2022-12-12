December 12, 4:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Widespread Soaking, Wind-Driven, Cold Rain & Then Opportunities for Snow & Temperatures Up to 25 Degrees Below Normal

This has been one long stretch of gloomy, gray weather. Not out of the ordinary for the time of year, but every year it is rather rough to go through!
Today is the 8th mostly cloudy to cloudy day!
Major storm is taking aim on the Plains after bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds & very heavy mountain snows to California.
Blizzard Warnings are up over multiple states.
Severe weather will be an issue, beginning in the southern High Plains along a dry line with a tongue of warm unstable air making it pretty far northwest.
Main area of tornado risk will be the Deep South with ENHANCED RISK for severe weather per SPC.
Here, widespread, heavier, wind-driven rainfall comes in Tuesday night, lasting to Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon won't have the heavier rainfall, but nasty light rain & drizzle will occur.
So, after 29-32 for lows tonight with increasing east winds 15-28 mph (wind chills dropping to upper teens to lower 20s) with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, wind increase furthermore to 20-33 mph Tuesday from the east to east-southeast.
Highs Tuesday should run 37-44.
Lows Tuesday night of 36-40 are expected with raw, nasty conditions with that driving cold rain. Winds will run 25-42 mph from the east with wind chills in the 20s.
Finally, highs of 44-51 are expected from northeast to southwest with east winds becoming southeast, then eventually east again.
Gusts may run +40 mph at times for a while, then decrease later in the day to gusts to 28 mph.
A few spotty showers & drizzle follows Thursday with southwest winds 10-25 mph & highs 37-43.
Much colder air & periods of scattered snow showers pass Friday to Saturday night.
Winds will be strong from the northwest with gusts to 40 mph at times & highs only in the 20s with lows teens & 20s. Wind chills will run in the single digits to teens.
1" or less of accumulation is possible in a couple of main rounds.
+1" may occur with some lake enhancement in our far northeastern counties.
We then need to watch mid-next week for snow.
The cold air should be in place with it cold top to bottom in the troposphere for all snow.
Clipper may phase with low developing in eastern Colorado to the Texas Panhandle for widespread snow potentially here.
Winds look strong too with gusts +40 mph potentially.
Bitterly cold air should follow behind the system with highs only in the teens & lows as low as 0.
Another system will need to be watched as we approach Christmas. Indeed, with this cold skewed a bit, it puts us in a more favorable positions for snow near or on Christmas.
The cold, cold air will be in place & the pattern is conducive for storm system to eject out of Texas & spread snowfall from Texas to Ohio.
Even colder air should follow with temperatures dropping to up to 25 degrees below normal.
You can see the cold surges with well-below normal temperatures ahead.
After the worst of the cold (that may send freeze to the Rio Grande & to central Florida), note how we warm pretty rapidly by December 28.
Snow melt should be underway.
However, after this milder weather, another shot of much colder air may impact us as we exit December & move into early January.
Much of the country ends up getting bathed in warmth, however, in mid-January for a massive thaw.
Precipitation for the length of mid-January averages normal, but thought continue to be that it is dry warmth at first, then we get period of wetter weather.
I'd watch the risk of a severe weather episode over the South to Lower Ohio Valley (we will watch to see if we get MARGINAL RISK scenario up into our area, it is possible).