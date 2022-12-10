December 10, PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows this morning dropped to 33-37 followed by highs of 37-43 today with a dark, gloomy day with some patchy drizzle, few brief showers & some fog.
Some patchy drizzle, few light misty showers & some fog are possible tonight with lows of 33-37.
Sunday looks awfully gloomy & gray with some fog & some patchy drizzle in the morning.
There is a slim chance of some breaks for sun, but I am not confident on sun poking out yet. Hopefully it will.
Highs of 38-44 are expected.
North to northeast wind 6-12 mph is expected.
Hopefully we will see a few breaks in the clouds Monday, but confidence is low. Mostly cloudy to cloudy wording will do with easterly wind & highs 38-44. Morning lows of 31-33 are expected with some fog.
Winds pick up Tuesday & Tuesday night with some gusts +40 mph from the east to east-southeast. Tuesday looks gray with highs 43-46. Hopefully we will get some breaks in the clouds in the morning to midday.
Some showers are possible late in the day.
Widespread rainfall is likely Tuesday night to Wednesday.
Strong easterly winds with 40s will lighten & then become west to northwest before strengthening again.
Snow showers will follow. Some Thursday, more Friday to Saturday.
Very minor accumulations are possible with enhanced accumulation perhaps from lake enhancement in our far northeastern counties.
So, 1" or less may occur over much of the area with +1" in our northeastern areas.
Highs in the 30s Thursday will give way to highs only in the 20s Friday & Saturday.
The cold dumps in & hangs on right up to Christmas. I still think we may see temperatures 20-25 degrees below normal.
Multiple storm systems may bring snow & icy mix through Christmas, it appears as the cold is skewed.
