December 1, PM Weather Forecast Update- By: Chad Evans Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Dec 1, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working on this!More soon! 45 45 45 4545 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 News 2 men killed in Indianapolis camping trailer identified Updated Jan 27, 2022 Community Wee Speak Kids gears up for 3rd annual Diamonds and Denim Round Up Updated Oct 6, 2022 News Indiana Senate panel backs bill without big tax-cut proposal Feb 22, 2022 News Cleveland’s baseball team changes name from Indians to Guardians Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Community rallies for two lost in Monticello fire Updated Feb 21, 2022 Weather Local Weather History: Characteristics of the Four Worst Blizzards to Strike Our Area Outside of 1978 Updated Apr 22, 2022 Recommended for you