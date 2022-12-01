December 1, 2:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Strong Winds Ahead with More Persistent Winter Cold & Three Systems to Watch for Impactful Wintry Precip

Lows this morning dropped to 12-18 with wind chills 4-10.
After 30s today, despite mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will actually be on the rise as south-southeast to south & then south-southwest winds increase from 6-13 mph to 13-26 mph late.
TONIGHT:
Warm air advection will be underway with temperatures rising from 25-29 to 32-37 by sunrise.
TOMORROW-TOMORROW NIGHT:
We turn mostly cloudy early tomorrow & those clouds last all day. Winds will continue to increase from the south-southwest at 15-30 mph to then 23-45 mph.
We should reached 47-54 by 5 p.m., but the wind will make it fell much cooler.
A few sprinkles are possible morning-midday, followed by a few spotty showers in the afternoon to early evening.
A few more showers & then a line of showers are expected tomorrow mid to late evening to tomorrow night.
Rainfall amounts of 0.02-0.20" are expected.
We should reach highs of 52-56 after 5 p.m. & before midnight.
Winds will be strong & the showers may only enhance the wind by bringing the low-level wind fields at 1500-5000' off the surface down to the ground.
Winds tomorrow evening to tomorrow night may be sustained at 22-33 mph with gusts 40-55 mph.
They will be south-southwest before turning to the southwest, then west-southwest to west, then west-northwest late.
SATURDAY:
Gusts will decrease to 30-45 mph by early, early Saturday morning as temperatures tank to 25-30. Wind chills Saturday morning will run 10-18.
Saturday itself looks mostly sunny to sunny with temperatures rising only slightly to 30-34 with wind chills upper teens to lower 20s with gusts still 30-40 mph in the afternoon.
There is a look at the strong winds coming in, especially Friday evening-night!
There is the warmer air coming in tomorrow-tomorrow night, then the cold quickly roaring in late tomorrow night-Saturday:
SATURDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:
Winds go back to the southwest Saturday night with lows 18-22, followed by highs 37-42 Sunday (with southwest winds 15-25 mph). Increasing clouds should occur.
Sunday night, some light scattered sleet, snow & rain showers are possible with lows near 30 rising to 36 late.
In terms of any accumulation, it looks very light, but it doesn't take much for a few slick spots as ground temperatures will be pretty cold.
Showers are expected Monday with 40s to near 50 & a southwest wind to 30 mph.
Rainfall of 0.15-0.25" is possible.
MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY:
Showers end Monday night, followed by a few flurries Tuesday as temperatures fall to near 33 in the afternoon.
Skies look mostly cloudy with northwest winds to 30 mph.
Some data suggests this system is delayed & we may see the mix to rain more so late Monday to Tuesday, but I stuck with Sunday night to Monday for now. I don't have enough consensus in the data to tell me otherwise just yet.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 TO THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15:
We need to watch 3 systems after that. They could each bring impactful wintry precipitation. It could be all snow, snow & ice or just ice late next week & next weekend & then the following mid-week.
The cold air will be there & this will be an active storm track.
Key to accumulations of snow or ice or both would be the exact track of each system.
DECEMBER 16-JANUARY 7:
There are signs that the persistent below normal temperatures may lock in past mid-December.
The idea of a warm-up closer to Christmas is still there, but snow risk & cold may linger past December 15-16 to as late as the 20th.
Additional cold surges in the overall below normal temperature trend will be with us the end of December to early January (with opportunities for snow & ice at times).
MID-JANUARY TO LATE FEBRUARY:
Thoughts are of a brief, nice thaw in mid-January.
Late January to mid-February look rougher with much colder weather & snow before we turn mild in late February.
I still like my outlook of a colder than normal winter overall & a snowier than normal snow season (October-April added up).