December 1, 2:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Strong Winds Ahead with More Persistent Winter Cold & Three Systems to Watch for Impactful Wintry Precip

1

Lows this morning dropped to 12-18 with wind chills 4-10.

After 30s today, despite mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will actually be on the rise as south-southeast to south & then south-southwest winds increase from 6-13 mph to 13-26 mph late.

TONIGHT:

Warm air advection will be underway with temperatures rising from 25-29 to 32-37 by sunrise.

TOMORROW-TOMORROW NIGHT:

We turn mostly cloudy early tomorrow & those clouds last all day.  Winds will continue to increase from the south-southwest at 15-30 mph to then 23-45 mph.

We should reached 47-54 by 5 p.m., but the wind will make it fell much cooler.

A few sprinkles are possible morning-midday, followed by a few spotty showers in the afternoon to early evening.

A few more showers & then a line of showers are expected tomorrow mid to late evening to tomorrow night.  

Rainfall amounts of 0.02-0.20" are expected.

We should reach highs of 52-56 after 5 p.m. & before midnight.

Winds will be strong & the showers may only enhance the wind by bringing the low-level wind fields at 1500-5000' off the surface down to the ground.

Winds tomorrow evening to tomorrow night may be sustained at 22-33 mph with gusts 40-55 mph.

They will be south-southwest before turning to the southwest, then west-southwest to west, then west-northwest late.  

SATURDAY:

Gusts will decrease to 30-45 mph by early, early Saturday morning as temperatures tank to 25-30.  Wind chills Saturday morning will run 10-18.

Saturday itself looks mostly sunny to sunny with temperatures rising only slightly to 30-34 with wind chills upper teens to lower 20s with gusts still 30-40 mph in the afternoon.

1

There is a look at the strong winds coming in, especially Friday evening-night!

2

There is the warmer air coming in tomorrow-tomorrow night, then the cold quickly roaring in late tomorrow night-Saturday:

1

SATURDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

Winds go back to the southwest Saturday night with lows 18-22, followed by highs 37-42 Sunday (with southwest winds 15-25 mph).  Increasing clouds should occur.

Sunday night, some light scattered sleet, snow & rain showers are possible with lows near 30 rising to 36 late.

In terms of any accumulation, it looks very light, but it doesn't take much for a few slick spots as ground temperatures will be pretty cold.  

Showers are expected Monday with 40s to near 50 & a southwest wind to 30 mph.

Rainfall of 0.15-0.25" is possible.

MONDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY:

Showers end Monday night, followed by a few flurries Tuesday as temperatures fall to near 33 in the afternoon.

Skies look mostly cloudy with northwest winds to 30 mph.

Some data suggests this system is delayed & we may see the mix to rain more so late Monday to Tuesday, but I stuck with Sunday night to Monday for now.  I don't have enough consensus in the data to tell me otherwise just yet.

1

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 TO THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15:

We need to watch 3 systems after that.  They could each bring impactful wintry precipitation.  It could be all snow, snow & ice or just ice late next week & next weekend & then the following mid-week.

The cold air will be there & this will be an active storm track. 

Key to accumulations of snow or ice or both would be the exact track of each system.

1

DECEMBER 16-JANUARY 7:

There are signs that the persistent below normal temperatures may lock in past mid-December.

The idea of a warm-up closer to Christmas is still there, but snow risk & cold may linger past December 15-16 to as late as the 20th.

1

Additional cold surges in the overall below normal temperature trend will be with us the end of December to early January (with opportunities for snow & ice at times).

1

MID-JANUARY TO LATE FEBRUARY:

Thoughts are of a brief, nice thaw in mid-January.

Late January to mid-February look rougher with much colder weather & snow before we turn mild in late February.

I still like my outlook of a colder than normal winter overall & a snowier than normal snow season (October-April added up).

