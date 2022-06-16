Debate surrounds use of opioid settlement cash in Greater Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As Greater Lafayette awaits millions of dollars in opioid settlement money, there's some debate on how to spend it.
Local providers, experts, advocates and elected officials are still early in the planning process.
The money could go toward mental health and substance abuse programming, as well as add new professionals trained to respond to overdoses. But one advocate says medication-assisted treatment is the best option for those struggling with addiction.
Rhonda Stein's son, T.J, died of an overdose 10 years ago.
"Since then, I have read every article I can find on substance use disorder, taken multiple courses, lectures, joined groups to educate myself on what happened to my family," she says.
What she discovered was medication-assisted treatment, which combines medication with counseling to prevent overdoses.
"We want to prevent other families from the same circumstances that we're facing, so we would like these funds to pay to help educate the community on the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment," Stein says.
She's talking about the millions of dollars coming to Greater Lafayette as part of a statewide settlement with opioid manufacturers.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has early plans for the money: Hiring three licensed social workers over the next five years to respond with police to overdose calls.
"We're really trying to put together a comprehensive team to get services to people in a way that's most helpful for them to receive it," Roswarski says.
But Stein says she doesn't want to see the money funneled to law enforcement. Instead, she wants to expand services that reduce barriers to treatment.
"Some of those barriers are transportation to get to treatment, payment for treatment, payment for mental health services," she says.
"We will sit down with the people in the community and discuss that," Roswarski says, "but from everything I've seen, getting some mental health professionals integrated into the police department on a daily basis is very, very important and that's where we're going to start."
The settlement will be paid out over several years with the first installment expected this summer.