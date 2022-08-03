Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers.
The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
Instead, the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee is hearing House Bill 1001. The proposal would send automatic, $225 taxpayer refunds to all Hoosier households.
It's an effort to relieve the impact of inflation on Indiana families. However, there's some debate as to whether of an influx of cash would make the problem better or worse.
Committee members voted 10-1 to approve an amendment that removes the relief check provision. Instead, the amendment rolls in elements of a separate senate bill that aims to cut inflation in different ways Such as a gas tax cap that would lower the price of fuel at the pump.
"I think the relief can be for each individual family can determine where they need their relief," State Rep. Sharon Negele said. "That's why I like the automatic tax relief refund. Families will use it for school books. Some families will use it for clothing, some families will use it for gas, some families will it for grocery shopping. It's targeted so that they can use it for what's best for their families."
Senate leaders must now negotiate with state representatives on a competing bill in the House. That proposal would roll out many of the Senate's anti-inflation measures while retaining the relief payments.
In other news, Senate Bill 1 is set for a second reading on Thursday on the House floor. That legislation would result in a near-total abortion ban except in some very specific cases.