Dayton Suing Lafayette for Land Annexation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - After annexing more than 130 acres of land against their will, the town of Dayton is filing a law suit against the city of Lafayette.
As we've previously reported, Lafayette voted on a Fiscal Plan for the 130 acres of land that Lafayette city council unanimously voted in favor of annexing into the city.
After multiple attempts of reasoning, and persuading the city not to annex the land, Dayton is taking it to court. Dayton's attorney Chris Wischer, said this had to be done.
"The Town of Dayton made every effort to avoid litigation. The Lafayette City Council approved this annexation despite repeated objections raised by the Dayton Town Council and with complete disregard for the devastating impact the annexation will have on the Town and its future. The Town Council believes it has no choice except to seek intervention from the Court to protect Dayton's interests and its future." he said.
"After everything that's happened, this was the next step. We did not want to get to this point, but unfortunately that's where we are, and that's what we had to do to protect Dayton. To protect our future," Town Council President, Jen Manago said.
There are two key factors in the law suit. First, Lafayette is moving forward with fiscal plans without the state of Indiana signing off on the annexation petition.
Second, annexing this land breaches utility contracts between Dayton and Lafayette. According to Manago, those contracts say this piece of land is in Dayton's jurisdiction. They provide water and sewage to that area. Lafayette annexing the land automatically makes it their jurisdiction, breaching the contract.
According to the press release sent to News 18, "Dayton asks the Court to declare the annexation void, to prevent the annexation ordinance from taking effect, and to enter judgment in its favor and against Lafayette for breach of contract, awarding Dayton its damages resulting from the breach and ordering Lafayette to honor the terms of the utility contracts."
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says he has no comment as they have not been served yet.