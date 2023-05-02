Dayton residents upset as Lafayette land annexation moves forward

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A chunk of land near the east side of Lafayette will soon be annexed into city limits.
A first reading of the annexation happened at Monday's Lafayette City Council meeting.
The Town of Dayton originally planned to annex the Carr Family Farm property.
But the town and the family couldn't come to an agreement over the past 25 years.
The Carr family is now volunteering the property for annexation into Lafayette.
The property is located east of I-65 between State Road 38 and East County Road 200 South.
Mayor Tony Roswarski says this could be a good partnership down the road.
"I take no pleasure that the few people that were here from Dayton were upset. I mean I take no pleasure in that," Roswarski says. "But I think the council has done their research and I think they made what they believe is an infomred decision that I believe could be good for the whole county."
Roswarski says he encouraged the Carr family to meet with Dayton officials but the two sides weren't able to strike a deal.
Dayton Town Council attorney Christopher Wischer says council members were upset when they heard the decision.
"I can tell you in my conversations with them: You can feel the importance the council feels about it, that the people feel about it," Wischer says. "And it's emotional."
Wischer says the move goes against many years of planning and expectations.
Five people who represented Dayton asked Lafayette city council to vote "no" on the annexation.
They were visibly upset when the decision was made.